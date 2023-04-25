DJI launches Mavic 3 Pro with triple cameras

The Mavic 3 Pro is DJI’s follow-up to the Mavic 3, which arrived in November 2021. It’s aimed at pros and content creators looking for something high quality without spending crazy money.

What makes it ‘Pro’ is that this latest drone has an upgraded camera with three lenses, something DJI is claiming as a world-first.

In addition to the 20Mp four-thirds Hasselblad camera that’s shared with the Mavic 3, there are two telephoto lenses, a ‘medium tele’ with a focal length of 70mm (3x optical zoom, 12- or 48Mp) and a longer 166mm (7x) lens, which is 12Mp and has an f/3.4 aperture, which is brighter than the Mavic 3’s tele camera.

Flight time is slightly reduced compared to the Mavic 3 at 43 minutes, but there’s the same obstacle sensing and 15km transmission distance (in the US) and 8km in other regions.

Pre-order now

Shipping in May

As usual, DJI has made its latest drone available to pre-order immediately from its website, as well as some of its partners.

The Mavic 3 Pro will go on sale in May 2023, but DJI didn’t give an exact date.

DJI

Mavic 3 Pro price

There are various bundles to choose between.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro (with DJI RC):£1,879/US$2,199/€ 2,099

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo (with DJI RC) £2,549 GBP/$2,999/€2,799

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC Pro) £3,169 GBP/$3,889/€3,499

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine Premium Combo £4,109 GBP/$4,799/€4,599

The DJI RC is a controller with a built-in screen so you don’t need to use a phone or tablet. The RC Pro has the same 5.5in screen as the RC, but it’s brighter (1000 nits vs 700) and has dual-spring control sticks and more ports and buttons.

The Cine model is slightly different to the others in that it has 1TB of on-board storage, 10Gbps lightspeed data cable and support for Apple ProRes.

Mavic 3 Pro features

5.1K video (up to 50fps), 4K up to 120fps

New 10-bit D-Log M colour mode

For the most part, features are the same as the Mavic 3. That means omni-directional sensing so it can avoid obstacles, OcuSync 3 for up to 15km video transmission (1080p/60) and control, advanced return-to-home, waypoint flight and cruise control.

DJI

What’s new is the fact that there are now three cameras: wide, medium tele and telephoto. That makes it easy to get the perspective you want without flying too close to your subject.

Along with the cameras, whose full specs you’ll find below, DJI has added a new 10-bit colour mode: D-Log M. This is an HDR mode which is supposed to make it easier to colour grade your footage later. “Even in high-contrast scenarios, like sunrises and sunsets, [D-Log M] delivers natural color gradations with delicate details for a full-spectrum visual experience.”

The main and medium tele cameras support this, but not the 166mm tele. That has a bigger aperture (f/3.4) than the Mavic 3 and supports shooting up to 4K60. Officially it’s 7x optical, but supports up to 28x hybrid zoom. It’s also worth noting that the 166mm tele camera does not support ActiveTrack 5.0 as the other cameras do, but you can use Spotlight and Point of Interest with it.

Here’s a photo taken on the 7x medium tele camera:

default DJI

The decreased flight time is largely due to the fact that the Mavic 3 Pro is a bit heavier: 958g (963g for the Cine model). This means it falls into the C2 category, not C1 like the Mavic 3. That means you can’t fly it over assemblies of people but you can get as close as 5m in a low-speed mode. You’ll need a A2 Certificate of Competency to fly it, too.

Mavic 3 Pro full specs

Aircraft Takeoff Weight – Mavic 3 Pro: 958 g / Mavic 3 Pro Cine: 963 g Dimensions Folded (without propellers): 231.1×98×95.4 mm (L×W×H)

Unfolded (without propellers): 347.5×290.8×107.7 mm Max Ascent Speed 8 m/s Max Descent Speed 6 m/s Max Horizontal Speed (at sea level, no wind) 21 m/s Max Takeoff Altitude 6000 m Max Flight Time 43 minutes

Measured in a controlled test environment. Specific test conditions are as follows: flying at a constant speed of 32.4 kph in a windless environment at sea level, with APAS off, AirSense off, camera parameters set to 1080p/24fps, video mode off, and from 100% battery level until 0%. Results may vary depending on the environment, actual use, and firmware version. Max Hovering Time 37 minutes

Measured in a controlled test environment. Specific test conditions are as follows: hovering in a windless environment at sea level, with APAS off, AirSense off, camera parameters set to 1080p/24fps, video mode off, and from 100% battery level until 0%. Results may vary depending on the environment, actual use, and firmware version. Max Flight Distance 28 km Max Wind Speed Resistance 12 m/s Max Tilt Angle 35° Operating Temperature -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F) Global Navigation Satellite System GPS + Galileo + BeiDou Hovering Accuracy Range Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning)±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)

Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with high-precision positioning system) Internal Storage Mavic 3 Pro: 8 GB (approx. 7.9GB available space)

Mavic 3 Pro Cine: 1 TB (approx. 934.8GB available space) Camera Hasselblad Camera: 4/3 CMOS, Effective Pixels: 20 MP

Medium Tele Camera: 1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP

Tele Camera: 1/2-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 12 MP Lens Hasselblad Camera

FOV: 84°

Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/2.8-f/11

Focus: 1 m to ∞

Medium Tele Camera

FOV: 35°

Format Equivalent: 70 mm

Aperture: f/2.8

Focus: 3 m to ∞

Tele Camera

FOV: 15°

Format Equivalent: 166 mm

Aperture: f/3.4

Focus: 3 m to ∞ ISO Range Video

Normal and Slow Motion:

100-6400 (Normal)

400-1600 (D-Log)

100-1600 (D-Log M)

100-1600 (HLG)

Night:

800-12800 (Normal)

Photo

100-6400 Shutter Speed Hasselblad Camera: 8-1/8000 s

Medium Tele Camera: 2-1/8000 s

Tele Camera: 2-1/8000 s Max Image Size Hasselblad Camera: 5280×3956

Medium Tele Camera: 8064×6048

Tele Camera: 4000×3000 Still Photography Modes Hasselblad Camera

Single Shot: 20 MP

Burst Shooting: 20 MP, 3/5/7 frames

Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 20 MP, 3/5 frames at 0.7 EV step

Timed: 20 MP, 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s

Medium Tele Camera

Single Shot: 12 MP or 48 MP

Burst Shooting: 12 MP or 48 MP, 3/5/7 frames

Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP or 48 MP, 3/5 frames at 0.7 EV step

Timed:

12 MP: 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s

48 MP: 7/10/15/20/30/60 s

Tele Camera

Single Shot: 12 MP

Burst Shooting: 12 MP, 3/5/7 frames

Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP, 3/5 frames at 0.7 EV step

Timed: 12 MP, 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s Photo Format JPEG/DNG (RAW) Video Resolution Hasselblad Camera

Apple ProRes 422 HQ

Apple ProRes 422

Apple ProRes 422 LT

5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps

DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

H.264/H.265

5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps

DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*/200*fps

* Recording frame rates. The corresponding video plays as slow-motion video.

Medium Tele Camera

Apple ProRes 422 HQ

Apple ProRes 422

Apple ProRes 422 LT

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60fps

H.264/H.265

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60fps

FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60fps

Tele Camera

Apple ProRes 422 HQ

Apple ProRes 422

Apple ProRes 422 LT

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60fps

H.264/H.265

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/50/60fps

FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/50/60fps Video Format MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)

MOV (Apple ProRes 422 HQ/422/422 LT) Max Video Bitrate H.264/H.265: 200 Mbps

Apple ProRes 422 HQ: 3772 Mbps

Apple ProRes 422: 2514 Mbps

Apple ProRes 422 LT: 1750 Mbps Supported File System exFAT Color Mode and Sampling Method Hasselblad Camera

Normal:

10-bit 4:2:2 (Apple ProRes 422 HQ/422/422 LT)

8-bit 4:2:0 (H.264/H.265)

D-Log:

10-bit 4:2:2 (Apple ProRes 422 HQ/422/422 LT)

10-bit 4:2:0 (H.264/H.265)

HLG/D-Log M:

10-bit 4:2:2 (Apple ProRes 422 HQ/422/422 LT)

10-bit 4:2:0 (H.265)

Medium Tele Camera

Normal:

10-bit 4:2:2 (Apple ProRes 422 HQ/422/422 LT)

8-bit 4:2:0 (H.264/H.265)

HLG/D-Log M:

10-bit 4:2:2 (Apple ProRes 422 HQ/422/422 LT)

10-bit 4:2:0 (H.265)

Tele Camera

Normal:

10-bit 4:2:2 (Apple ProRes 422 HQ/422/422 LT)

8-bit 4:2:0 (H.264/H.265) Digital Zoom (only in Normal Video Mode and Explore Mode) Hasselblad Camera: 1-3×

Medium Tele Camera: 3-7×

Tele Camera: 7-28× Gimbal 3-axis mechanical gimbal (tilt, roll, pan) Mechanical Range Tilt: -140° to 50°

Roll: -50° to 50°

Pan: -23° to 23° Controllable Range Tilt: -90° to 35°

Pan: -5° to 5° Max Control Speed (tilt) 100°/s Angular Vibration Range Hovering Without Wind: ±0.001°

Normal Mode: ±0.003°

Sport Mode: ±0.005° Sensing Omnidirectional binocular vision system, supplemented with an infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft Forward Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m

Detection Range: 0.5-200 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 15 m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103° Backward Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 12 m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103° Lateral Measurement Range: 0.5-25 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 15 m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 85° Upward Measurement Range: 0.2-10 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 6 m/s

FOV: Front and Back 100°, Left and Right 90° Downward Measurement Range: 0.3-18 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤ 6 m/s

FOV: Front and Back 130°, Left and Right 160° Operating Environment Forward, Backward, Left, Right, and Upward: surfaces with discernible patterns and adequate lighting (lux > 15)

Downward: surfaces with discernible patterns, diffuse reflectivity > 20% (e.g. walls, trees, people), and adequate lighting (lux > 15) Video Transmission O3+ Live View Quality Remote Controller: 1080p/30fps, 1080p/60fps Operating Frequency 2.400-2.4835 GHz

5.725-5.850 GHz Transmitter Power (EIRP) 2.4 GHz: < 33 dBm (FCC)< 20 dBm (CE/SRRC/MIC)

5.8 GHz: < 33 dBm (FCC)< 30 dBm (SRRC)< 14 dBm (CE) Max Transmission Distance (unobstructed, free of interference) FCC: 15 km

CE: 8 km

SRRC: 8 km

MIC: 8 km Max Transmission Distance (unobstructed, with interference) Strong Interference: Urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km

Medium Interference: Suburban landscape, approx. 3-9 km

Low Interference: Suburb/seaside, approx. 9-15 km Max Transmission Distance (obstructed, with interference) Low Interference and Obstructed by Buildings: approx. 0-0.5 km

Low Interference and Obstructed by Trees: approx. 0.5-3 km Max Download Speed O3+:

5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller)

15 MB/s (with DJI RC Pro)

5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC)

Wi-Fi 6: 80 MB/s Lowest Latency 130 ms (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller)

120 ms (with DJI RC Pro)

130 ms (with DJI RC)

Depending on the actual environment and mobile device. Antenna 4 antennas, 2T4R Battery 5000 mAh Weight 335.5 g Nominal Voltage 15.4 V Max Charging Voltage 17.6 V Type Li-ion 4S Energy 77 Wh Charging Temperature 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F) Charging Time Approx. 96 minutes

Use the included data cable of the DJI 65W Portable Charger.

Approx. 70 minutes

Use the DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter and DJI Mavic 3 Series 100W Battery Charging Hub. Charger DJI 65W Portable Charger:

100-240 V (AC), 50-60 Hz, 2 A

DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter:

100-240 V (AC), 50-60 Hz, 2.5 A Output DJI 65W Portable Charger:

USB-C:

5 V, 5 A

9 V, 5 A

12 V, 5 A

15 V, 4.3 A

20 V, 3.25 A

5-20 V, 3.25 A

USB-A:

5 V, 2 A

DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter:

Max 100 W (total) Rated Power DJI 65W Portable Charger: 65 W

DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter: 100 W Battery Charging Hub USB-C: 5-20 V, max 5 A Output Battery Port: 12-17.6 V, max 5 A Rated Power Battery Charging Hub: 65 W

Battery Charging Hub (100W): 100 W Charging Type Three batteries charged in sequence. Compatibility DJI Mavic 3 Intelligent Flight Battery Car Charger Car Power Input: 12.7-16 V, 6.5 A, rated voltage 14 V (DC) Output USB-C:

5 V, 5 A

9 V, 5 A

12 V, 5 A

15 V, 4.3 A

20 V, 3.25 A

5-20 V, 3.25 A

USB-A:

5 V, 2 A Rated Power 65 W Charging Temperature 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)

