What to watch before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

We are fast approaching the third and last movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy series – and if the trailers are anything to go by, it’s set to be an emotional one.

The team must rally together on a mission when Rocket’s life is in danger – but the journey could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 lands in cinemas on Friday 5 May 2023, and you can get tickets now. Like the majority of Marvel movies, there will be references to several different plot points explored in previous films. Therefore, it’s wise not to go in blind.

Here are the films and shorts you need to watch before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We also have guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, as well as all the films in Phase 5 of the MCU.

Which Marvel movies should I watch to understand Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

We’ve created this guide based on trailers alone – but here are the key bits of Marvel content you should watch to understand Peter Quill and the gang’s stories so far:

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Avengers Infinity War (2018)

Avengers Endgame (2019)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

Optional – Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

The first two Guardians films are obviously integral watching, but the team also have a major dynamic shift in Avengers Infinity War, which can’t really be completed without Avengers Endgame.

Whilst the Guardians Holiday Special is a one-off festive short film, it includes one very important plot point at the end that will likely be explored more in the third film.

Finally, the Guardians also make an appearance in the fourth Thor film – but this is really an optional watch, as their time in it is brief and doesn’t really advance their plots at all.

How to watch the Marvel content before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Everything in the list above is available on Disney+. Subscriptions cost $7.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, and $10.99/£10.99 per month for ad-free viewing.

Disney+ also includes mostly everything in the Marvel catalogue, so you can check out some of the other originals like Loki and Ms. Marvel.