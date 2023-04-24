Get 3 months of Apple TV+ and Hayu free if you own a Roku device

If you can’t get enough of reality TV series like The Real Housewives and Below Deck and just happen to have a Roku device, then you’re in luck.

Right now, anyone with a Roku streaming stick, Streambar, or TV can get three months of the streaming service Hayu for free via your device or the Roku channel store. Hayu specialises in unscripted reality shows, and usually costs £4.99 per month. If you don’t have Roku, you can still get Hayu for 3 months, but for £1.99/month.

Whether you’ve had your Roku device for a few days or a few years, you still qualify for the deal. However, the offer is only available until 26 July 2023.

This is available to new subscribers of Hayu directly, though Cordbusters UK has reported that if you signed up for the service via Amazon Prime Video before, then you’ll still be eligible.

Hayu is not available in the US, so this deal is exclusive to the UK. Of course, US viewers may be able to access the service through a VPN such as Nord or Surfshark — two of the leading VPNs for streaming — but this may violate Hayu’s terms of service.

Alternatively, both American and British viewers can also take advantage of three months of Apple TV+ for free from now until 29 May 2023.

Apple TV+ includes hits such as Severance, The Morning Show and the latest season of the football hit Ted Lasso.

It costs $6.99/£6.99 per month, so that means that if UK viewers sign up for both Hayu and Apple TV+, they can make a combined saving of £35.94 across the three-month trials. Again, the Apple TV+ deal is exclusive to new subscribers.

Here’s what you need to do to sign up for the free trials:

Open your Roku device

Seach for the Hayu or Apple TV+ app

The apps will be under the section called ‘Channels’ – click ‘Add channel’

Go to the Home screen and open the Hayu or Apple TV+ app

Click ‘Try for free’/’Start 3-month free trial’

Sign up for an account

Again, you can also remotely add the channels to your device on PC via the Roku channel store. If you don’t want to be billed, ensure that you cancel before your three-month trial is up.

The Roku streaming sticks are some of our favourite media streamers thanks to their user-friendly interfaces, wide range of apps, and competitive prices. We’re also big fans of the TCL RC630K Roku TV, which offers a QLED panel for a budget price.

