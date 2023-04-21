What HBO Max subscribers need to know about the Max launch

After months of speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that HBO Max will be changing its name and branding to Max from 23 May 2023, bringing in new content from Discovery+ channels such as HGTV, Discovery Channel and Food Network.

In addition, Max will include improved performance, an easier sign-in process, profile PINs for Adult profiles, new genre hubs and smarter recommendations.

Alongside all the new shows and platform improvements is a different pricing system. However, if you’re already subscribed to HBO Max to watch the likes of The Last of Us and Succession, you may be wondering what this means for you.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know. You can also check out our guide to the Netflix password sharing crackdown.

Will the price of Max be different to HBO Max?

Yes – but firstly, we’ll be covering what this means for new customers, as things will work differently for existing subscribers.

HBO Max currently has two tiers. These are:

Ad-supported: $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year – 1080p resolution, no offline downloads

Ad-free: $15.99 per month/$149.99 per year – 4K resolution, offline downloads available

From 23 May 2023, these plans will change to the following:

Max Ad-Lite: $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year – 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, two concurrent streams, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ad-Free – $15.99 per month/$149.99 per year – 1080p resolution, up to 30 offline downloads, two concurrent streams, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ultimate Ad-Free – $19.99 per month/$199.99 per year – 4K resolution, up to 100 offline downloads, four concurrent streams, Dolby Atmos sound quality available

So, 4K content and a higher number of offline downloads are being moved to a pricier plan from the end of May. If you’re not a current HBO Max subscriber, then now might be a good time to sign up, as you’ll be able to get more for your money.

Not right away. HBO subscribers will still have access to all their features for six months after Max launches on 23 May.

That means that if you currently pay $15.99 per month for 4K streaming, then you can keep that price up until the end of this year. After that, you can either downgrade to the Max Ad-Free plan – the price will stay the same, but you’ll lose access to 4K streaming. Alternatively, you can pay $4 per month/$40 per year more for the Ultimate Ad-Free plan.

How do I change from HBO Max to Max?

Hopefully, you shouldn’t need to do anything. The interface should automatically migrate over to Max, though the company has advised that some people may have to redownload the app if there are any technical issues.

Subscribers, passwords, usernames, profiles, billing and even watch history should all be carried over. Customers should get an email prior to the launch as a reminder of all this information.

No – Discovery+ will be remaining as a standalone platform, so customers will not be migrated over to Max.

For reference, Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, and $6.99 per month for an ad-free subscription.