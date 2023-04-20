Acer’s new Swift X 16 laptop isn’t as affordable as it first appears

Acer has launched an updated version of its Swift X 16, and the laptop’s stacked spec sheet suggests it’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

With the option for AMD’s latest Ryzen 9 7940H, an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, and 120Hz 3.2K OLED screen, it’s one of the most premium 16in laptops around.

That usually translates to a high price tag, but that’s not necessarily the case here. While you will pay at least €1,566 in Europe, buyers in the US can look forward to a much more affordable $1,249.99. So, what’s the catch?

As it turns out, none of the specs mentioned above make it into the cheapest model. That’s equipped with the Ryzen 5 7535H, last year’s RTX 3050 and a lower quality (2560×1600) LCD display. It’s a big step down, although you do at least retain the 120Hz refresh rate and 16GB of RAM.

So, while Acer says the Swift X 16 can “handle the most graphically demanding creative applications,” this might not extend to the most affordable configurations. But even the RTX 3050 is a big step up compared to the usual integrated graphics, making it a solid option for creators.

Internal storage varies considerably between models, but even the base model’s 512GB SSD will be plenty for most people. Given the availability of cloud storage services, you probably won’t need 2TB.

Other features of note include a 76Wh battery, 1080p webcam, and advanced cooling system. At 17.9mm and 1.9kg, it’s not particularly thin or light, but that does mean there’s room for a decent port selection: two USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot.

As you might expect, the Swift X 16 also runs Windows 11. There’s no IR sensor for Windows Hello face unlock, but you can use the fingerprint sensor instead.

The device will be available in Europe in June, before arriving in North America in July. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.

If you’re not a fan of Windows devices, Acer has also updates its Chromebook offering with the Spin 714, starting at $699.99 when it arrives in the US next month.

As the name suggests, it’s a convertible device, with the 14in Full HD+ (1920×1200) touchscreen rotating a full 360°. Unlike many cheaper Chromebooks, you also get full Intel Core processors from the latest 13th-gen range, even if the U-series chips here aren’t the most powerful.

However, the big appeal of the Spin 714 is its video calling features. The built-in webcam has been upgraded to a QHD 2K sensor, making it higher quality than the vast majority of laptops. Alongside dual microphones and dual speakers specifically tuned to provide deeper bass, the audiovisual experience should be one of the best.

These are just two of the many laptops Acer has launched at its global press conference. There are also several new TravelMate business laptops and Predator gaming machines, plus two new additions to the sustainability focused Aspire Vero range.

