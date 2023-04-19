How to watch King Charles III’s coronation in the UK, US & abroad

Many people are now counting down the weeks until the coronation of King Charles III. The last one took place in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II, so it’s set to be one for the history books.

If you want to watch the ceremony unfold live, we have everything you need to know – whether you’re based in the UK, US or elsewhere.

When will the coronation of King Charles III take place?

The main coronation is scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 May 2023. The ceremony is expected to kick off at the following times around the world:

11am BST (UK)

6am ET (East Coast US)

3am PT (West Coast US)

12pm CET (Central Europe)

7:30pm ACST (Australia)

There will of course be lots of build-up on the day, with coverage likely starting hours before. Charles and Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace before 11am to begin their procession route to Westminster Abbey in the state coach.

We don’t know how long the ceremony will last, but for reference, Queen Elizabeth’s took three hours. There will also be the Royal Procession, and the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The day after, there will be a coronation lunch and a concert at Windsor Castle.

What TV channels will King Charles III’s coronation air on?

In the UK, the following channels have confirmed that they will have live footage of all the proceedings: BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Sky News and Sky Showcase. There will also be audio coverage on Radio 2, Radio 4 and the BBC Sounds app.

The BBC is also offering a two-day TV license to churches, townhalls and libraries, so you can go down to your local community centres to watch the proceedings, should you wish. Many big screens will also be put up in public spaces to mark the occasion.

No US channels have confirmed whether they will be streaming the coronation. However, NBC News Now, CNN, ABC and Fox News all aired the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, so there is a chance that they will also broadcast the coronation. BBC America is also a highly likely candidate – we should find out over the next few weeks.

Regardless, you should still be able to stream all the action if you’re abroad.

Where to stream the coronation of King Charles III

If you’d prefer to watch the event online, then BBC iPlayer and ITVX will be streaming everything live.

In addition, Sky News has confirmed that it will be airing the event on its YouTube Channel. This should be accessible to anyone across the world, including those in the US.

If for some reason the event is geolocked, then you can get around this with the help of a VPN, which reroutes your internet connection to another server elsewhere in the world. This means that you can browse the internet as if you’re from the UK, so you can access sites that are normally restricted to people outside of this country.

There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but for the best performance and pricing we recommend NordVPN, which we have used to watch geolocked YouTube livestreams in the past.

You can also use this method to watch UK streaming services from abroad, giving you more ways to watch the coronation. Check out our guides for watching BBC iPlayer and ITVX from abroad for more detailed information.