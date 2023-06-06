How EZVIZ’s RS2 robot vacuum can solve your cleaning problems

How do you choose which robot vacuum cleaner to buy? If, like most people, your home has a mix of carpets, rugs, and hard floors, you’ll need a robot vacuum that can handle all types of flooring without a lot of intervention. One that has strong suction for carpets, an effective mop for hard flooring – and sensors that allow it to tell the difference between the two.

That’s why EZVIZ’s new flagship robot vacuum cleaner, the RS2, could be a game-changer for so many people.

Some robots need extra help switching between vacuuming and mopping modes. Others will require you to do a lot of prep before they can clean. You might have to tidy away anything left on the floor, and shift rugs out of its path so it can mop without getting them damp. And then there’s the messy business of cleaning hair from your robot and drying the mop afterwards.

You can end up doing as much work pre- and post-cleaning as you would have done if you’d just cleaned the floors yourself. But that won’t be the case with the RS2.

It’s made by EZVIZ, a trusted home security brand that’s turning its smart home technology expertise towards new products that make life at home easier. The RS2 is the flagship model in its first range of robot vacuums. It’s a self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop, designed to solve the problems faced by everyone who wants to use an automatic cleaner and has a mix of flooring in their homes.

Here’s what sets it apart from the competition:

Strong suction – The RS2 is a powerful vacuum, with 4,000PA suction. That’s at the top end when it comes to power. While some robot vacuums are at their best on hard flooring, it’s more than strong enough to give carpets a proper clean.





– The RS2 is a powerful vacuum, with 4,000PA suction. That’s at the top end when it comes to power. While some robot vacuums are at their best on hard flooring, it’s more than strong enough to give carpets a proper clean. Effective mopping – Unlike some rivals, which merely wipe the floor, the RS2 has dual mop pads that rotate at 180RPM for thorough cleaning.





– Unlike some rivals, which merely wipe the floor, the RS2 has dual mop pads that rotate at 180RPM for thorough cleaning. Smart cleaning – If you’re worried that you’ll need to keep a close eye on the RS2 to make sure it’s not mopping where it’s supposed to be vacuuming, you needn’t be. It uses smart detection to avoid carpets when it’s mopping. And when it does move onto carpet, it’ll detach its mop pads and increase its suction power to properly protect and clean them.





– If you’re worried that you’ll need to keep a close eye on the RS2 to make sure it’s not mopping where it’s supposed to be vacuuming, you needn’t be. It uses smart detection to avoid carpets when it’s mopping. And when it does move onto carpet, it’ll detach its mop pads and increase its suction power to properly protect and clean them. Self-maintaining – That’s not the only way that it maintains itself. It’ll regularly return to the dock where any hair caught in the robot vacuum will be automatically removed. And once a mopping cycle is completed, the dock will clean and dry the robot and refill its water tank for the next round.





– That’s not the only way that it maintains itself. It’ll regularly return to the dock where any hair caught in the robot vacuum will be automatically removed. And once a mopping cycle is completed, the dock will clean and dry the robot and refill its water tank for the next round. Smart navigation – The RS2’s low maintenance requirements extend to your home. You won’t need to tidy away every item on the floor before it cleans. Thanks to its smart navigation radar and laser system, and the 3K camera it houses, it can identify and avoid a number of common items around your home, like bins, scales and socks.





The RS2 has other features that will take the stress out of your life, including the fact that you can control it with voice commands via your Google Home Assistant or Alexa smart speaker. And, thanks to its onboard camera, you can use the RS2 to check in on your pets and home when you’re away.

You can buy the RS2 from RS2 product page. The RS2 is the first robot vacuum release from EZVIZ. Look out for the launch of another two robot vacuum models later in the year: the RE5, an affordable combined robot vacuum and mop, and the RC3, a dedicated carpet cleaner.