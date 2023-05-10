Is the ECOVACS N10 the best robot vacuum for pet owners?

As nearly two-thirds of UK households now own a pet, the chances are that a furry companion is one of the things that makes your house a home. But along with all the positive qualities they bring, there are some less welcome additions – like patches of cat hair on the carpets, that unmistakable wet dog smell, pawprints on the floor and dander in the air.

If you’ve been trying to tackle this alone, you’ll know it’s an uphill struggle to keep your house looking and smelling fresh. But if you get the right robot vacuum, it’ll take over all your pet-related chores and help to transform your home.

The newly launched N10 is now available from Amazon in the UK. It has an RRP of £399 but if you buy during the launch period [10th May to 16th May], you can get it for only £319 – a brilliant £80 saving.

The N10 has a feature set that makes it ideal for pet-friendly households. Here are some of the ways it can help.

It can vacuum and mop at the same time, for a thorough clean

The N10 is part of ECOVACS’ DEEBOT range, which means that it’s a hybrid vacuum and mop. On hard flooring, it can vacuum and mop at once, giving users a thorough clean in half the time and ensuring that even tiny particles of dander are removed.

There’s even a deep cleaning mode, which can tackle dried-on dirt, like a trail of muddy paw prints from the back door to the dog bed.

And if you’re concerned that your rugs may get wet when your robot vacuum is returning to recharge, there’s no need to worry. The N10 is equipped with an ultrasonic carpet sensor, so it can always tell what type of flooring it’s on and respond in the right way.

Powerful suction will remove more hair from carpets and flooring

Homes with pets need more power when it comes to picking up pet hair. With a mighty 4,300PA suction, the N10 is the most powerful robot vacuum at this price point. It can pull pet hair and dander from carpets much more effectively than competitors, and clean hard floors better as well. Less fur and dust on the floor also means less to be kicked up in the air and better home air quality.

Ecovacs

Accurate navigation means spot-on maps and no rescues

The N10 is equipped with TrueMapping precision navigation. The dToF (direct time of flight) laser scanning is a type of detection technology that’s used in the aerospace industry and was first brought to robot vacuum navigation by ECOVACS. The dToF laser has a 360° field of operation, and measures distances ranging from 0.1m to 10m.

This means that the N10 can create very accurate maps of your home, so that targeted cleaning is possible. And its excellent obstacle avoidance means it won’t bump into furniture (or pets!) when cleaning. It can also climb ridges and ledges of up to 20mm, so it can cross raised thresholds between rooms.

All of this means that you can set scheduled cleans, knowing that the N10 will complete its rounds, rather than getting stuck somewhere with the cleaning left unfinished.

You can target cleaning around pet bowls and beds

Targeted cleaning is a huge benefit for pet owners. If the area around pet bowls gets dirtier and messier faster than the rest of the room, you can schedule targeted cleaning to only that area, saving time and battery life. Just send the N10 to do a twice daily clean-up around pet bowls – even if the rest of the kitchen only needs a clean every other day. You can also specify increased suction to be used, or a more thorough mopping of the area.

The new activated carbon filter layer erases pet odours

If you’ve ever dragged out the vacuum cleaner and found that cleaning makes wet pet smells reappear, this next feature is for you. ECOVACS has added a new active carbon cotton layer inside the N10’s filter, to trap and erase pet smells and other household odours. Its TVOC (total volatile organic compound) removal rate is over 95%, which means fresher air all around.

The upgraded E11 filter will also capture pollen and pet dander, improving home air quality. The filter has also been treated with two types of antibacterial agent to prevent bacteria from multiplying inside the machine and being spread around the home, making your home safer for children as well.

The high-quality filter also makes it a great option for people with a sensitivity to dust and dander.

To make the N10 even more clean air-friendly, you can separately buy its self-emptying station, turning the N10 into the N10+. The station transforms the bagless robot vacuum system into a bagged one, freeing you from handling pet hair or breathing in dander. The station will empty the robot vacuum, so you don’t need to. This will also allow for set and forget scheduled cleaning. All you’ll need to do is remember to change the 2.5 litre antibacterial bag in the station every 60 days.

But that’s not all. Thanks to its updated 5200mAh battery, the N10 can clean for up to 300 minutes on a single charge, covering 400m2 – more than enough for any home. But if it does need to return to the dock and recharge, it’ll pick up in the same spot to continue cleaning when it’s ready. The N10 has an RRP of £399 but if you buy during the launch period [10th May to 16th May], you’ll benefit from a launch price of just £319, and you can buy it from Amazon in the UK.