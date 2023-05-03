How to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are some of the most highly anticipated awards in the pop culture calendar.

The show is quite different from classic award ceremonies, dedicating categories to some of the most memorable sections in shows and movies from the past year, including best kiss, best fight and best villain.

If you’d like a lowdown on what is to come (including how to tune in), here is everything we know.

When are the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023?

This year’s awards are due to take place on Sunday 7 May 2023 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The ceremony will kick off at the following times:

8pm ET (East Coast US)

5pm PT (West Coast US)

What TV channel is the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 on?

The clue is in the name – the awards show will be on the MTV channel in the US.

The show will also be broadcast on MTV internationally – Virgin, Sky and BT users have access to MTV with select packages. However, UK readers will have to wait until the day after to watch it, with the ceremony airing on Monday 8 May at the slightly friendlier time of 9pm BST.

If you don’t have access to the MTV channel, then there is another way to watch it.

What streaming service is the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 on?

You’ll be able to catch the awards over on Paramount+ in the US. This costs $4.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, and $9.99 per month for ad-free viewing. New users can also grab a seven-day free trial.

Paramount has confirmed that the awards will also be streamed on Paramount+ in the UK, but this won’t be until a so-far unconfirmed later date. Accounts cost £6.99 per month, also with a week-long free trial.

If you’re in the UK and don’t want to wait to stream the awards, then you could always check out our guide for signing up to Paramount+ in the US – you’ll need a VPN and a form of US payment.

Who is hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023?

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore has been chosen as this year’s host. You can see her announcement below:

MTV Movie and TV Awards nominees

This year, The Last of Us, Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick lead the pack with the most nominations. Here are all the categories:

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler: Elvis

Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna: Andor

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

M3GAN: M3GAN

The Bear: Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

Justin Long: Barbarian

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon: Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



Best Music Documentary