How to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are some of the most highly anticipated awards in the pop culture calendar.
The show is quite different from classic award ceremonies, dedicating categories to some of the most memorable sections in shows and movies from the past year, including best kiss, best fight and best villain.
If you’d like a lowdown on what is to come (including how to tune in), here is everything we know.
When are the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023?
This year’s awards are due to take place on Sunday 7 May 2023 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The ceremony will kick off at the following times:
- 8pm ET (East Coast US)
- 5pm PT (West Coast US)
What TV channel is the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 on?
The clue is in the name – the awards show will be on the MTV channel in the US.
The show will also be broadcast on MTV internationally – Virgin, Sky and BT users have access to MTV with select packages. However, UK readers will have to wait until the day after to watch it, with the ceremony airing on Monday 8 May at the slightly friendlier time of 9pm BST.
If you don’t have access to the MTV channel, then there is another way to watch it.
What streaming service is the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 on?
You’ll be able to catch the awards over on Paramount+ in the US. This costs $4.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, and $9.99 per month for ad-free viewing. New users can also grab a seven-day free trial.
Paramount has confirmed that the awards will also be streamed on Paramount+ in the UK, but this won’t be until a so-far unconfirmed later date. Accounts cost £6.99 per month, also with a week-long free trial.
If you’re in the UK and don’t want to wait to stream the awards, then you could always check out our guide for signing up to Paramount+ in the US – you’ll need a VPN and a form of US payment.
Who is hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023?
Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore has been chosen as this year’s host. You can see her announcement below:
MTV Movie and TV Awards nominees
This year, The Last of Us, Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick lead the pack with the most nominations. Here are all the categories:
Best Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
- Austin Butler: Elvis
- Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer: Nope
- Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
- Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
- Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
- Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
- Diego Luna: Andor
- Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
- Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
- Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
- Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
- M3GAN: M3GAN
- The Bear: Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
- Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
- Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
- Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
- Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
- Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer: Nope
- Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
- Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
- Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
Most Frightened Performance
- Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long: Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon: Smile
Best Duo
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
- Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
- Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Host
- Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden: Ink Master
- Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
- RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie