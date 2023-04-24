Where to pre-order the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED

We’re not far away until the next game in The Legend of Zelda series, Tears of the Kingdom. This is the hotly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild – which is widely considered to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time.

If you can’t get enough of Zelda, or are in the market for a new console, then you’re in luck. Nintendo is releasing a special edition of the Switch OLED, themed after Tears of the Kingdom.

This console comes with a stunning gold, white and green finish, fitting for any adventurer. The docking station boasts the iconic Tri-Force logo, whilst the joy-cons are covered in Zonai patterns, along with the symbol for the game’s Collector’s Edition.

But that’s not all – Nintendo is also releasing a brand-new Zelda Pro Controller, along with a Carry Case.

A The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom themed #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on 12/05. pic.twitter.com/KszlfKBg0z — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 28, 2023

If you want to get your hands on this console, or any of the accompanying accessories, then we have everything you need to know. You can also check out the best Switch deals available this month.

When will the Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition release?

The new Zelda-themed Switch console is due to hit shelves this Friday, 28 April 2023, a few weeks before Tears of the Kingdom drops.

If you’re after the Pro Controller and Carry Case, then you’ll have to wait until the game releases, as these accessories will coincide with that on 12 May 2023.

Nintendo

How much does the Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition cost?

The Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition will cost $359.99/£319.99 in the US, $10/£10 more expensive than the standard OLED model.

Meanwhile, the new Zelda Pro Controller will cost $74.99, and the Carry Case will be priced at $24.99. Exact UK prices are to be revealed.

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition

Pre-orders are rolling out now in the US. Here is where you can currently get it from:

These listing pages are up, but pre-orders aren’t yet available.

In the UK, pre-orders are rolling out now. Here is where you can get it from: