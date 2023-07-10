Amazon’s Omni QLED is a great TV for Alexa and Fire TV fans, offering great picture quality for a reasonable price.

But for Prime Day, the company is slashing prices so you can pick one up for the lowest-ever price. It will stick in the throat of anyone who pre-ordered an Omni QLED for a discount, because these prices are even cheaper.

There is a catch though: you must be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals. If you’ve never signed up for Prime before, you can use that link and get a free 30-day trial.

The Omni QLED is Amazon’s flagship TV range, sitting above the 4-Series and 2-Series. Omni QLED TVs have QLED screens which offer better contrast and colours than standard LCD TVs and a range of extra features such as hands-free Alexa, auto brightness and Ambient Experience, which works a lot like Amazon’s Echo Show smart display range.

They come in four screen sizes and over Prime Day (11-12 July) you can get them for these prices:

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Jim Martin / Foundry

Discounts aren’t yet available on the 4-Series, but could well be when the Prime Day sale officially starts.

The 4-Series comes in 43, 50 and 55in and all have 4K HDR screens, three HDMI 2.0 inputs, plus a single eARC 2.1 port. The TVs have Alexa, but not the hands-free variety – you need to use the Alexa button on the remote control. Here are the discounts that were available when the TVs were up for pre-order. Our bet is that you’ll see similar offers on Prime Day.

If you’re after a real budget TV, there are discounts ahead of Prime Day on the two 2-Series models, again the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for them:

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Jim Martin / Foundry

The biggest discounts are on the smallest sizes, but our pick of these is the 55in Omni QLED with 40% off. £449 is a real bargain for a TV with this sort of picture quality and range of features.

Related stories