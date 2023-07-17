Now (previously known as Now TV) is a huge streaming service in the UK, being home to the critically acclaimed show Succession, as well as blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick.

However, if you’ve bought a Now membership for something specific, then you may be considering cancelling – after all, monthly subscriptions can rack up over time, and saving pennies is a priority for a lot of us in 2023.

The process for cancelling is a little convoluted, but we’ve broken it down into easy-to-follow steps. This way, you can avoid possibly being charged by mistake. We have a similar article for cancelling Netflix.

How to cancel a Now membership

This method should apply to all the Now memberships, including Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Hayu and Boost. As far as we can tell, each membership must be cancelled individually.

We cancelled our subscription through a web browser on a laptop – Now recommends using a PC or tablet, rather than a smartphone.

At a glance Time to complete: 5 minutes

Tools required: Laptop/PC, Now membership 1. Head to the Now website and click on ‘My account’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry You can access the Now website here 2. Sign in to your Now account Hannah Cowton / Foundry If you’re already signed in, you can skip this step 3. Click on ‘Manage account’ from the homepage Hannah Cowton / Foundry The section you need to click on is in the drop-down menu under ‘My account’ 4. Click on ‘NOW Membership’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry This is under the section labelled ‘Your membership’ 5. Select the membership you want to cancel Hannah Cowton / Foundry All active memberships show up on this page, and you’ll have to go through the cancellation process for each one 6. Scroll to the bottom of the page called ‘Don’t lose your special offer’ to continue cancelling Hannah Cowton / Foundry Select the black box that says ‘I’d still like to cancel’ 7. Scroll to the bottom of the page called ‘Before you cancel, can we help?’ to continue cancelling Hannah Cowton / Foundry Select the box highlighted in red that says ‘Still want to cancel?’ 8. Scroll to the bottom of the page called ‘Are you sure you want to cancel today? You’ll miss out on all these great benefits…?’ to continue cancelling Hannah Cowton / Foundry Click on the black box that says ‘Continue cancelling’ 9. Hannah Cowton / Foundry Click on the black box that says ‘Continue cancelling’ 10. You should now have cancelled your Now TV membership Hannah Cowton / Foundry Now will tell you how long you have left to stream, and will send you an email to confirm your cancellation

How to cancel Now if you pay through another provider

If you signed up for Now via BT, Apple, Amazon or TalkTalk then you’ll need to cancel through these providers separately. For Apple, you can manage it through your subscriptions on your phone. Amazon users can manage it in the section called memberships and subscriptions.

BT and TalkTalk users should contact their provider over the phone.