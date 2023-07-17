Home / How-To / Entertainment How-To
How to cancel a Now membership

Cancelling a Now subscription can be convoluted, but we've broken down the steps to help you
Senior Staff Writer, Tech Advisor JUL 17, 2023 10:35 am BST
Children watching Now TV
Now (previously known as Now TV) is a huge streaming service in the UK, being home to the critically acclaimed show Succession, as well as blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick.

However, if you’ve bought a Now membership for something specific, then you may be considering cancelling – after all, monthly subscriptions can rack up over time, and saving pennies is a priority for a lot of us in 2023.

The process for cancelling is a little convoluted, but we’ve broken it down into easy-to-follow steps. This way, you can avoid possibly being charged by mistake. We have a similar article for cancelling Netflix.

If you’re thinking of subscribing to another platform, you can take a look at our roundup of the best TV streaming services.

How to cancel a Now membership

This method should apply to all the Now memberships, including Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Hayu and Boost. As far as we can tell, each membership must be cancelled individually.

We cancelled our subscription through a web browser on a laptop – Now recommends using a PC or tablet, rather than a smartphone.

At a glance
  • Time to complete: 5 minutes
  • Tools required: Laptop/PC, Now membership
1.

Head to the Now website and click on ‘My account’

Now homepage with 'My account' underlined in green

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

You can access the Now website here

2.

Sign in to your Now account

Sign in page for Now

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

If you’re already signed in, you can skip this step

3.

Click on ‘Manage account’ from the homepage

Now homepage with 'My account' underlined in green

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

The section you need to click on is in the drop-down menu under ‘My account’

4.

Click on ‘NOW Membership’

Now account page with 'Now membership' highlighted in green

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

This is under the section labelled ‘Your membership’

5.

Select the membership you want to cancel

Cinema membership cancellation page

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

All active memberships show up on this page, and you’ll have to go through the cancellation process for each one

6.

Scroll to the bottom of the page called ‘Don’t lose your special offer’ to continue cancelling

'I'd still like to cancel' section of Now cancellation page

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Select the black box that says ‘I’d still like to cancel’

7.

Scroll to the bottom of the page called ‘Before you cancel, can we help?’ to continue cancelling

Now cancellation page with 'still want to cancel' highlighted in red

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Select the box highlighted in red that says ‘Still want to cancel?’

8.

Scroll to the bottom of the page called ‘Are you sure you want to cancel today? You’ll miss out on all these great benefits…?’ to continue cancelling

Now cancellation page

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Click on the black box that says ‘Continue cancelling’

9.

Scroll to the bottom of the page called ‘After you’ve cancelled, you can keep watching until [insert date]…’ to continue cancelling

Now cancellation page

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Click on the black box that says ‘Continue cancelling’

10.

You should now have cancelled your Now TV membership

Now cancellation page

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Now will tell you how long you have left to stream, and will send you an email to confirm your cancellation

How to cancel Now if you pay through another provider

If you signed up for Now via BT, Apple, Amazon or TalkTalk then you’ll need to cancel through these providers separately. For Apple, you can manage it through your subscriptions on your phone. Amazon users can manage it in the section called memberships and subscriptions.

BT and TalkTalk users should contact their provider over the phone.

