Home / Feature / Entertainment Feature
Updated

When is Avatar: The Way of Water available on Disney+?

Avatar 2 has an official Disney+ release date
Hannah Cowton
By Hannah Cowton
Senior Staff Writer, Tech Advisor MAY 15, 2023 5:16 pm BST
Avatar 2 Neytiri and Jake
Image: Disney

James Cameron has once again shaken up the box office records with Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009’s Avatar. Since its release in December 2022, it has surged past Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time.  

Avatar: The Way of Water once again follows Jake Sully, who has now settled with his new family in Pandora. However, he must unite with others to defend the land when a familiar threat emerges.   

But how can you watch it at home in the US and UK? We have all the information you need.  

We also have a guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and a post-credits guide for the Mario movie.

When is Avatar: The Way of Water available on Disney+? 

Disney+ confirmed that Avatar 2 will be available on 7 June 2023 in the US and UK.

Disney+ accounts start from $7.99/£7.99 per month, and you can sign up on the Disney+ website.

When is Avatar: The Way of Water available on VOD? 

US and UK viewers can now buy Avatar 2 digitally.

Here is where you can get it: 

US 

UK 

When is Avatar: The Way of Water available on DVD/Blu-ray? 

No DVD or Blu-ray release date has been confirmed for Avatar: The Way of Water, but we expect it to be not too long after the Disney+ release.

, Senior Staff Writer

Hannah Cowton is a Senior Staff Writer at Tech Advisor and Macworld, working across entertainment, consumer technology and lifestyle. Her interests and specialities lie in streaming services, film and television reviews and rumours, gaming, wearables and smart home products. She's also the creator of The London Geek, a geek culture and lifestyle blog.

Recent stories by Hannah Cowton: