James Cameron has once again shaken up the box office records with Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009’s Avatar. Since its release in December 2022, it has surged past Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar: The Way of Water once again follows Jake Sully, who has now settled with his new family in Pandora. However, he must unite with others to defend the land when a familiar threat emerges.

But how can you watch it at home in the US and UK? We have all the information you need.

We also have a guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and a post-credits guide for the Mario movie.

When is Avatar: The Way of Water available on Disney+?

Disney+ confirmed that Avatar 2 will be available on 7 June 2023 in the US and UK.

Disney+ accounts start from $7.99/£7.99 per month, and you can sign up on the Disney+ website.

When is Avatar: The Way of Water available on VOD?

US and UK viewers can now buy Avatar 2 digitally.

Here is where you can get it:

US

UK

When is Avatar: The Way of Water available on DVD/Blu-ray?

No DVD or Blu-ray release date has been confirmed for Avatar: The Way of Water, but we expect it to be not too long after the Disney+ release.