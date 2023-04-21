Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S range might not be quite as dominant as its Galaxy S smartphone stablemate, but if you’re looking for a premium Android tablet that isn’t an iPad, it’s an excellent option.

New reports indicate that you might want to hold off buying the current iteration though, as an updated version could be arriving soon. Here’s all we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 be released?

There’s been no official word from Samsung at the time of writing, so we’ll need to look at the past models, as well as rumours doing the rounds, for when we might see the new hardware make its debut.

Here’s when the previous Galaxy Tab iterations were released:

The S8 range was a bit of a departure from form, moving the traditional summer release forward to February. With that month now gone, we won’t be seeing a repeat in 2023.

As we’ve already seen rumours about some technical aspects of the Tab S9, it still looks like Samsung intends to release the new generation soon, so we’d expect a return to the July/August 2023 window, likely launching alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldables.

As for which models to expect, we’re a little uncertain. Last year’s line included regular, Plus, and Ultra models, and we expect the same this year. But SamMobile has also found evidence pointing towards two separate cheaper models – perhaps both a Tab S9 FE and a Tab S9 Lite? If so, it’s not clear if they would launch alongside the main models, or later in the year – Samsung’s usual approach with its FE and Lite options.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 cost?

Again, Samsung has yet to confirm a price on the new tablets, so looking back should give us some clues.

Here’s the launch prices for the last few Samsung tablets:

We’d say it’s reasonable to expect the Galaxy Tab S9 range to come in at around the same price as the S8 models, albeit with the potential for a slight increase as the financial situation around the world remains somewhat challenging for both manufacturers and customers.

What will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specs and features?

In April, renowned leaker OnLeaks put together some CAD renders of what he says is the Galaxy Tab S9+:

OnLeaks / WolfofTablet

Along with this remarkably complete render, OnLeaks suggested that the Plus-size version of the Tab S9 will have a 12.4in display, dimensions of 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm, four speakers, and dual rear cameras.

We’re still waiting to see renders or dimensions as detailed for the other models in the line-up (though prolific leaker Ice Universe has tweeted that the Ultra will have the same dimensions as last year’s), but it’s a safe bet that they’ll pop up online eventually.

The other physical detail we think we know is that the Tab S9 series as a whole will include at least an IP67 rating, meaning the tablets should be safe from dust and survive immersion in water up to a depth of 1 metre for 30 minutes – Ice thinks the Ultra may have the even tougher IP68 certification. Even Apple hasn’t committed to an IP rating for any of its iPad models, so this could be a bit of a coup for Samsung if true.

Now, as for internal specs, it’s been widely agreed that all three core models in the Tab S9 range will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy – that’s the customised version of the flagship chipset that appeared in the Galaxy S23 series, with some very slight overclocking compared to the regular edition.

We’ve now seen evidence of that in Geekbench listings for all three models featuring the overclocked 8 Gen 2, paired with 8-12GB of RAM. Ice Universe reported that the Ultra model could come with up to 16GB RAM, and another tweet points towards three Ultra options: 8+128GB, 12+256GB, and 16+512GB.

As for those two FE/Lite models mentioned earlier, they’ve also popped up on Geekbench, but interestingly appear to be running the Exynos 1380, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM respectively. The 1380 is one of Samsung’s own chipsets, the one used in its recent mid-range Galaxy A54 phone, where it proved surprisingly strong.

Thanks to Ice we have a few more specs for the Ultra, but they basically all match last year’s model: a 14.6in 2960 x 1848 display, 11200mAh battery, and 45W charging. It’ll be 10g heavier than last year, at 737g, but otherwise sounds very similar.

The regular model should at least get a slightly larger battery, with GalaxyClub reporting it will use a cell with a rated capacity of 8160mAh – 400mAh more than its predecessor.

Finally – and perhaps less excitingly – the updated S Pen stylus has passed FCC certification. The listing doesn’t reveal any updates to the stylus hardware, but does add to the sense that the tablets’ launch can’t be too far off.

Aside from these choice morsels, there’s nothing else being reported so far about the new tablets, although the possible release dates mean things shouldn’t stay a mystery for long. In the meantime, check out our roundups of the best Android tablets and best tablets to see which other devices are out there.