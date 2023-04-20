Vivo is the first brand to put Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip into a foldable phone, making the new X Fold 2 the most powerful foldable around right now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo X Fold 2, including the chances of it launching outside China.

Will the Vivo X Fold 2 be released worldwide?

Vivo launched the X Fold 2 in China on 20 April alongside the Vivo X Flip and Vivo Pad 2.

That’s in keeping with the first model, the Vivo X Fold, which debuted a year earlier in April 2022. One concern for western markets is that the X Fold was a China-exclusive model, meaning it didn’t get an official global launch. You could still pick it up on import, but that’s always a bit daunting and expensive.

Sadly that looks likely to be the case with the Vivo X Fold 2 as well, with the company telling Android Authority that there are “no current plans for a global X Fold 2 launch.”

How much does the Vivo X Fold 2 cost?

In China the X Fold 2 starts from ¥8,999 (around $1,300/£1,050), which is the exact same price as its predecessor.

That’s expensive of course, but largely in line with the rest of China’s foldable market.

What are the Vivo X Fold 2 specs and features?

From the outside, the X Fold 2 doesn’t look too different to other book-style foldables, including the previous X Fold models – though it’s 30g lighter and 1.5mm thinner than its predecessor. Its red finish is pretty striking, but it’s also available in more restrained black or light blue versions.

As for specs, this is where it really impresses. The highlight for sure is the fact that it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the first time this processor has appeared in a foldable smartphone.

The chipset is paired by 12GB of RAM by default, with a choice between 256GB or 512GB of storage.

On the inside you’ll find an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED main display, running at 2160 x 1916 and 120Hz, with an improved waterdrop hinge to handle the folding side of things. On the outside there’s a 6.53in AMOLED, also at 120Hz, with a 2520 x 1080 resolution. Both screens also pack under-display fingerprint scanners – a rarity in foldables.

There are also improvements to the battery, moving from a 4600mAh cell to a larger 4800mAh one, while simultaneously upgrading the charging capabilities to 120W wired and 50W wireless speeds. Very impressive.

Then there are the cameras, always a strength for Vivo. The X Fold 2 has a triple rear camera, led by a 50Mp main lens using a customised Sony IMX866V sensor with OIS and a Zeiss T* coating. It’s backed up by a 12Mp ultrawide, 12Mp 2x portrait lens, and a pair of 16Mp selfie cameras – one embedded into each display.

The camera system is supported by Vivo’s own V2 imaging chip, which improves HDR and noise reduction. It can record video at up to 8K video and 30fps.

With the X Fold 2 unlikely to officially reach Western shores,