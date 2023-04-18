When is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania available to stream?

Marvel entered its fifth Phase with the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The third film in the Ant-Man series expands on the concept of the multiverse, and features Marvel’s next big villain, Kang, as he comes face-to-face with Scott Lang and his family.

If you want to know when you’ll be able to stream Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania on Disney+, then we’ve rounded up all the information we know so far. We’ve also included what we know about the DVD and VOD releases.

You can also look at how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and find out whether Ant-Man 3 has a post-credits scene.

When to rent and buy Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on VOD

Ant-Man 3 is out now on digital in the US and UK.

In America, you can rent and buy it from the following stores:

UK viewers can get it from the following places:

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be available on DVD & Blu-ray?

In the US, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will arrive on DVD & Blu-ray on 16 May 2023. You can pre-order it from the following stores:

UK viewers have a little longer to wait, with the movie arriving on 22 May 2023. Here is where you can pre-order it from:

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be available to stream on Disney+?

Disney hasn’t yet revealed a streaming release date for Ant-Man 3. However, the film came to VOD sites on 18 April, so we expect that it should arrive on the streaming service not too long after. We will update this article when we know more.

It will almost certainly be a Disney+ exclusive. If you’re not yet signed up, you can do so on the website. Accounts start from $7.99/£7.99 per month.