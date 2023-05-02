OnePlus initially limited its new flagship phone to the company’s native China, but it didn’t stay that way for long.

At an event in New Delhi in February, the OnePlus 11 was officially launched globally. The phone is a clear upgrade over last year’s more affordable OnePlus 10T, with key features including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and improved triple rear cameras.

But if you’re waiting for a Pro version, there’s no need. OnePlus has confirmed to Android Authority that there will be no OnePlus 11 Pro, or indeed any Pro-branded phones from the company in the future.

The regular (and only) version is still a great phone, though, and it’s available now in the US and UK. Here’s everything you need to know about buying one.

Best OnePlus 11 deals in the US

In the US, there are some great offers at the moment:

Best Buy – $150 off 128GB, $200 off 256GB when activated on same day – no discounts otherwise

OnePlus – no discounts, 6 months’ free Google One 100GB and YouTube Premium, up to $500 off when you trade in old phone (OnePlus or other brands)

Amazon – no discounts, 6 months’ free Google One 100GB plan and YouTube Premium (new subscribers only)

T-Mobile stocks the 10T, but OnePlus has confirmed that it won’t be selling the 11 (via CNET). All three major networks (also Verizon and AT&T) work with the phone, but only via a SIM-only contract.

Best OnePlus 11 deals in the UK

In the UK, there are also three unlocked retailers:

However, there is one option on contract:

Vodafone (via Metrofone) – from £36 per month with £138.99 upfront for 250GB of 5G data

Alternatively, you can buy the phone outright and pair it with a great SIM-only deal.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Best OnePlus 11 prices right now

Our widget below shows where you can buy the OnePlus 11 SIM-free:

Retailer Price $699 View Deal

But if you’re looking to buy the phone on contract in the UK, see below:

When was the OnePlus 11 released?

After an initial announcement in China on 4 January 2023, the OnePlus 11 was launched globally on 7 February.

The phone is now available to buy, having been released on 16 February.

How much did the OnePlus 11 cost at launch?

As expected, the OnePlus 11 was slightly more more expensive than the 10T at launch. Here’s how much you can expect to pay at full price:

8GB RAM/128GB storage – $699/£729/€849

12GB RAM/256GB storage – $799/£799/€919

