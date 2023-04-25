OnePlus used to only make phones, but now the company has expanded its line-up to include headphones, smartwatches, TVs, and more. And now, perhaps a little belatedly, it’s turned to tablets with the OnePlus Pad.

The company’s first Android tablet is no slouch, with premium flagship specs and a striking – though we suspect divisive – design. Here’s what you need to know – or check out our hands-on with the OnePlus Pad to find out what we think so far.

When will the OnePlus Pad go on sale?

OnePlus announced the Pad at its Cloud 11 launch event on 7 February 2023, alongside the global launch of the OnePlus 11 phone and Buds Pro 2 headphones, the reveal of the keyboard it’s developed in collaboration with Keychron.

In early April the company launched early bird reservations for the tablet, although these have now expired. Pre-orders (as opposed to reservations) will then open on 28 April, but a confirmed release date is yet to be revealed.

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

How much does the OnePlus Pad cost?

Pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad aren’t live yet, but the company has now revealed official pricing.

Only one configuration will be available, costing $479/£449. That’ll only get you the tablet itself, with Stylo pen ($99/£99) and Magnetic Keyboard ($149£149) both optional extras.

You can also buy a $39/£59 Folio Case or 80W fast charger for £39 if you’d like. The latter is something most people will want, as there’s only a cable included in the box.

There are no obvious tablet rivals at this price point, but the regular 10.2in iPad and new Xiaomi Pad 6 look to be the most obvious alternatives.

What are the OnePlus Pad’s specs and features?

So how advanced is the tablet exactly?

Well, let’s start with the unusual design. Made out of aluminium alloy with a brushed ‘Star Orbit’ effect, the tablet is actually only available in a single colour for now: Halo Green.

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

We don’t have full specs on its size and weight yet, but the 11.6in display means it’s fairly large overall. The slim 6.54mm bezel and 88% screen-to-body ratio seem to keep it relatively compact though, and OnePlus says it’s “light and easy to hold for extended periods.”

The other noteworthy design element is that camera. The large circular lens, positioned in the centre of the tablet’s rear, seems to be a nod to the black hole-inspired camera design of the OnePlus 11, and the company notes that the central position should help make photos look more natural. We’re not personally huge fans of the way it looks, but perhaps once we find out the lens’s full specs it’ll make more sense.

The screen is also impressive for more than just its size. It packs Dolby Vision HDR support, an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio, and most excitingly supports refresh rates up to 144Hz (though the company notes this is only for “whitelisted apps” and that scrolling will be capped to 120Hz).

Audio should be loud and punchy with the inclusion of quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

The combination of size and speed could make this a popular option for gaming especially, but support for the new OnePlus stylus pen and magnetic keyboard accessories should make this a solid productivity tool as well. The tablet does not come with those included in the box – they’ll be optional extras.

It helps that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset inside the tablet is powerful to drive either gaming or multitasking too. This 4nm flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival is a little over a year old now, but performance should still be excellent, and boosted by the inclusion of up to 12GB RAM.

While the tablet doesn’t have a 4G or 5G option, limiting you to Wi-Fi, it will apparently be able to automatically hotspot off a OnePlus phone if you have one, allowing you to seamlessly share your data.

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

The 9510mAh battery is also fairly generous – OnePlus says it should handle over 12.4 hours of video playback, with up to a month of standby time for those of us who just leave tablets lying around the living room.

67W wired charging nets you a full charge in 80 minutes too, so it’ll be back up and running in no time.

As you’d expect the tablet runs Android with the company’s Oxygen OS skin on top. We don’t yet know how long OnePlus will support the tablet with updates for, but hopefully it’s close to the five years promised to the OnePlus 11 phone.

Here are the full specs as we have them so far:

MediaTek Dimensity 9000

Up to 12GB RAM

11.6in, 144Hz, 7:5 display

Wi-Fi

9510mAh battery

67W wired charging

OnePlus Stylo and Magnetic Keyboard

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

