Get $100/£100 off the Dyson Corrale hair straightener now

Dyson makes some of the best hair care tools around but apart from their distinctive design, their build quality and the rave reviews they elicit, the products have something else in common – their eye-watering prices.

But right now, you can get £100 off the Corrale, bringing the price down to a much more reasonable $399.99/ £299.99 from its day-to-day price of $499.99/ £399.99.

It’s still by no means cheap but this is a significant saving. If you’ve been mulling over buying one, go for it now. We’ve seen offers on the Corrale before, but never across so many colourways: there are several colour options available, including copper and Prussian blue, and fuchsia and nickel.

This time the deal even includes the special edition vinca blue and rosé model, which comes with a presentation case and would make an excellent gift. With every Corrale, you’ll get a charging/display stand, a cable and a travel pouch.

Get the Corrale on sale from Dyson

If you’re in the UK and that link doesn’t take you through to Dyson, you can get the deal from the Dyson UK online shop.

Currys also has the same deal on the Corrale in four different colour options and Boots has it in three – which is great news if you collect points from the retailer. Boots is offering 897 points if you buy the Corrale, which means nearly £9 to spend in store.

Why buy the Corrale?

We tested the Corrale and reckon it’s one of the best straighteners you can buy. You can read our full review to find out more, but here are the highlights.

Emma Rowley / Foundry

Its build quality is exceptional and it has one major advantage over almost any other straightener around: you can use it cordless and – if it runs out of charge while you’re styling – plug it in and continue. Dyson says that its charge will last up to half an hour although, in our test, we found it lasted for around 20-25 minutes.

According to Dyson, its flexible straightening plates mean that you’ll get better coverage when you use it, which means less heat damage and better results. We didn’t notice an enormous difference between the Corrale and other very high-quality straighteners, but there’s no doubt that it’s comfortably among the most effective.

It has three heat settings and you can change the OLED temperature display to either °F or °C. It can also be made flight safe.

Our only note of caution when buying is that, at 568g, it’s heavier than competing straighteners – thanks to the inbuilt four-cell lithium-ion battery.

If you’re not sold on the Corrale, or just want to check out the competition, have a look at our round-up of the best hair straighteners we’ve tested. And if you want to upgrade everything in your home salon, check out our round-up of the best hair dryers. All the tools featured have been fully tested and reviewed.