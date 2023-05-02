Apple didn’t make one of its rare appearances at CES in 2023, but that didn’t stop the company launching lots of new hardware in January.

The headline announcement was updated versions of the 14in and 16in MacBook Pro, which arrived alongside the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that power them. As our full review shows, these are a big step forward in terms of performance and power efficiency – even if you opt for the cheapest 14in model.

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably on the hunt for a great deal. The good news is that discounts are often available in the US and UK – here’s everything you need to know

However, as you can imagine for a high-end Apple laptop, they’re also very expensive. It’s no surprise you’re on the hunt for a deal, and the great news is that some discounts are now available.

If you’re based in the US or UK, here’s everything you need to know about buying one.

Best MacBook Pro (2023) deals in the US

In the US, consider the following retailers:

Apple – 14in and 16in

Amazon – 14in and 16in

BH Photo Video – 14in and 16in

Best Buy – 14in and 16in

Adorama – 14in and 16in

Best MacBook Pro (2023) deals in the UK

In the UK, check out the following:

Best MacBook Pro (2023) prices right now

The widgets below show the very latest pricing information, but only for M2 Pro models. First up, the 14in MacBook Pro:

Then, here’s the 16in version:

When was the MacBook Pro (2023) released?

Apple officially announced the latest 14in and 16in MacBook Pro via a press release on 17 January 2023.

Both are available now in the US, UK and many other countries, having been released on 24 January 2023.

How much did the MacBook Pro (2023) cost at launch?

Both are premium devices, and that’s reflected in the price. The 14in model starts at $1,999/£2,149, while you’ll pay at least $2,499/£2,699 for a 16in screen. Here are all the configurations:

MacBook Pro 14in – M2 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1,999/£2,149

MacBook Pro 14in – M2 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $2,499/£2,699

MacBook Pro 14in – M2 Max, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $3,099/£3,349

MacBook Pro 16in – M2 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $2,499/£2,699

MacBook Pro 16in – M2 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $2,699/£2,899

MacBook Pro 16in – M2 Max, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $3,499/£3,749

