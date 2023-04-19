Honor has another flagship series ready to go, in the Magic 5 line. The Magic 5 Lite is already on sale, and soon it will be joined by the 5 and 5 Pro, given a launch at the MWC trade show.

Here’s what you need to know about the Magic 5 phones – including the China-only Ultimate. Or go straight to reading our Magic 5 Pro review to find out what we think of the flagship model.

When will the Honor Magic 5 go on sale?

Honor gave the Magic 5 and 5 Pro a splashy launch – along with the Magic Vs foldable’s European debut – at the MWC trade show in Barcelona on 27 February, exactly a year after the Honor Magic 4. The company had already revealed the Magic 5 Lite by then, which launched in February, just a week or two before the main event.

The Magic 5 Pro is available to pre-order in the UK now from Honor’s own website or the network Three, before the phone officially goes on sale on 28 April – when it will also be available from Amazon, Argos, Very, and Currys. You can use the code AM5PRO80 to get £80 off the phone when you buy it direct from Honor.

Exact release details for other markets haven’t yet been confirmed, nor have release details for the regular Magic 5.

Honor also announced a China-only Magic 5 Ultimate, which is on sale there now, but won’t be launching elsewhere.

As with previous models, you most likely won’t be able to buy the Magic 5 at all in North America.

How much does the Honor Magic 5 cost?

First up, the Magic 5 will set you back €899, which gets you 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Upgrading to the Pro costs £949/€1,199, but that includes a bump to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. In Europe this is a slight increase on the €1,099 Magic 4 Pro, though prices have stayed the same in the UK.

The Magic 5 Lite is much cheaper at £329/€369 – a small increase on the Magic 4 Lite, which launched at £299/€349.

Finally, the Ultimate is available in China for ¥6,699 (around $975/£780).

What are the Honor Magic 5 series specs and features?

Let’s split things up phone by phone.

Honor Magic 5 Pro

First up, we know plenty about the Magic 5 Pro now that it’s gone official.

Dominic Preston / Foundry

This is the flagship phone worldwide, with the usual array of top tier specs.

It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the most powerful around right now.

The design is familiar, with a classic glass slab and a circular camera module on the rear. An IP68 rating should keep it safe from dust and water.

The main launch is in black and green models, though worldwide there will also be blue, purple, and orange versions of the phone.

The 5100mAh battery should delivery lengthy performance, with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless speeds.

The display is also top tier. It’s a 6.81in OLED, but with a few extra tricks. It’s quad-curved, so should feel sleek in the hand, and uses LTPO tech for dynamic refresh rate from 1-120Hz.

The 1312×2848 resolution should be crisp, and it supports the usual HDR, a peak brightness of 1800 nits, and excellent colour accuracy. There’s even a dedicated display chipset to optimise the HDR features and frame rate while gaming or watching video.

Dominic Preston / Foundry

Honor has also emphasised eye health, with 2160Hz PWM dimming, low blue light emissions, and ‘Circadian Night Display’ tech to avoid interfering with your sleep habits.

The other standout area is the camera. On the rear you’ll find a triple 50Mp rear camera setup – meaning the main, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras all packs that high resolution.

The highlight is probably the large 1/1.12in, OIS-enabled main camera, but all impress on paper. They also benefit from ‘Falcon Capture’ tech designed to optimise photos of fast-moving subjects.

As for software, the phone runs Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1 on top. It also packs some motion gesture controls – swiping your hand to scroll for example – but we’d be surprise to see those get much use.

Here are the full specs:

6.81in 1-120Hz LTPO OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

12GB RAM

512GB storage

Camera: 50Mp, f/1.6 main camera 50Mp, f/2.0 ultrawide camera 50Mp, f/3.0 3.5x telephoto camera

5100mAh battery

66W wired charging

50W wireless charging

5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

IP68

Honor Magic 5

The regular Magic 5 is surprisingly similar to the Pro given the €300 price difference, so might be the better buy for many people.

You get essentially the same design, including the same size quad-curved display with matching eye protection features.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers it, and the 5100mAh battery is the same size too. It even includes the same 66W wired charging, but ditches the wireless charging.

An IP rating is the other major omission, while the cameras are also downgraded. They look similar – and you still get three of them on the rear – but the actual sensors are different: a 54Mp main camera, 50Mp ultrawide, and 32Mp telephoto. Those are all still high resolution, but expect downgrades in image quality compared to the Pro versions.

Here are the full specs:

6.81in 1-120Hz display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

8GB RAM

256GB storage

Camera: 54Mp, f/1.9 main camera 50Mp, f/2.0 ultrawide camera 32Mp, f/2.4 OIS telephoto camera 12Mp selfie camera

5100mAh battery

66W wired charging

5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Honor Magic 5 Lite

The next model is the Honor Magic 5 Lite – you can read our review to find out what we think of it.

This is essentially a re-branded Honor X9a for European markets, which you can tell from the way its design differs a little from what we know of the other models in the series.

Jon Mundy / Foundry

With a price of £330/€379, it should be no surprise that this phone is the most basic of the bunch. Still, it packs a 6.67in 120Hz OLED display with curved edges, and a large 5100mAh battery with fast 40W charging.

The Snapdragon 695 chipset is a little more basic, paired with only 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, so performance won’t be top tier. Hopefully the 64Mp main camera impresses for the price though – joined only by a 5Mp ultrawide and 2Mp macro, which are unlikely to be much good.

Here are the full specs:

6.67in 120Hz AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

6GB RAM

128GB storage

Camera: 64Mp, f/1.8 main camera 5Mp, f/2.2 ultrawide camera 2Mp, f/2.4 macro camera 16Mp, f/2.5 selfie camera

5100mAh battery

40W wired charging

5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9mm

175g

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate

Finally, we have the top model, the Magic 5 Ultimate – but sadly this one is China-only.

That’s probably OK though, as there’s not a lot that’s new here: this is basically the Pro in all but name – and design.

Honor

The Ultimate looks a little different, with a quirkier camera module and a choice of black or orange vegan leather finish. It also comes fixed at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a battery boost to 5450mAh capacity.

Everything else is essentially as you find it on the Pro. Here are the full specs:

6.81in 1-120Hz LTPO OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

16GB RAM

512GB storage

Camera: 50Mp, f/1.6 main camera 50Mp, f/2.0 ultrawide camera 50Mp, f/3.0 3.5x telephoto camera

5450mAh battery

66W wired charging

50W wireless charging

5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

IP68

