Apple doesn’t tend to launch new products in January, but 2023 was an exception – albeit via press releases, rather than a dedicated event.

The updated 14in and 16in MacBook Pros use Apple’s new top-of-the-line M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, with the former also making its way to the Mac Mini. As our review shows, the combination of performance and affordability makes entry-level models particularly attractive.

You’ll have to settle for the regular M2 there, with M2 Pro models significantly more expensive. But all configurations are a significant upgrade compared to its M1-powered version from 2020.

With Mac Mini deals available now in the US and UK, here’s everything you need to know about buying one.

Best Mac Mini M2 deals in the US

In the US, there’s just one discount available via the main retailers:

Best Mac Mini M2 deals in the UK

But in the UK, there are a few more options:

Best Mac Mini M2 prices right now

This article is regularly updated, but the comparison widget below provides the very latest pricing information. First up, M2:

Then, the M2 Pro with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. A less powerful version of this chip is also available for $799/£849 at full price:

When was the Mac Mini M2 released?

Apple officially announced the latest Mac Mini on 17 January 2023.

It then became available a week later – 24 January 2023 – in the US, UK and many other countries.

How much did the Mac Mini M2 cost at launch?

Despite upgraded chips, the new Mac Mini is actually cheaper than the 2020 version in both the US and UK. Here are the three main you can choose from:

M2 (8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $599/£649

M2 Pro (8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $799/£849

M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1,299/£1,399

It’s worth noting that you can boost each of the models above with up to 24GB of RAM, up to a 2TB SSD and 10 Gigabit Ethernet (as opposed to regular Gigabit), but prices climb quickly.

For context, here’s how much the baseline M1 Mac Mini models cost at launch:

M1 (8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $699/£699

M1 (8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $899/£899

