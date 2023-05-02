Apple doesn’t tend to launch new products in January, but 2023 was an exception – albeit via press releases, rather than a dedicated event.
The updated 14in and 16in MacBook Pros use Apple’s new top-of-the-line M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, with the former also making its way to the Mac Mini. As our review shows, the combination of performance and affordability makes entry-level models particularly attractive.
You’ll have to settle for the regular M2 there, with M2 Pro models significantly more expensive. But all configurations are a significant upgrade compared to its M1-powered version from 2020.
With Mac Mini deals available now in the US and UK, here’s everything you need to know about buying one.
Best Mac Mini M2 deals in the US
In the US, there’s just one discount available via the main retailers:
- Amazon – $42 off M2, no discounts on M2 Pro
- Apple – M2 and M2 Pro – no discounts
- Adorama – M2 and M2 Pro – no discounts
- Best Buy – M2 and M2 Pro – no discounts
- BH Photo Video – M2 and M2 Pro – no discounts
Best Mac Mini M2 deals in the UK
But in the UK, there are a few more options:
- KRCS – up to £97.45 off M2 (from £616.55), up to £229.95 off M2 Pro (from £1,329.05)
- AO – £50 off M2/256GB and £73 off M2/512GB, no discounts on M2 Pro and only one model available
- Amazon – up to £73 off M2, £82.75 off M2 Pro but currently out of stock
- Apple – M2 and M2 Pro – no discounts
- John Lewis – only M2/256GB and M2/512GB available, no discounts but 3 months’ free Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for new subscribers, M2 Pro/512GB out of stock
- Currys – all models out of stock
- Very – only M2/256GB and M2/512GB available, no discounts
- Argos – only M2/256GB available, no discounts
Best Mac Mini M2 prices right now
This article is regularly updated, but the comparison widget below provides the very latest pricing information. First up, M2:
Then, the M2 Pro with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. A less powerful version of this chip is also available for $799/£849 at full price:
When was the Mac Mini M2 released?
Apple officially announced the latest Mac Mini on 17 January 2023.
It then became available a week later – 24 January 2023 – in the US, UK and many other countries.
How much did the Mac Mini M2 cost at launch?
Despite upgraded chips, the new Mac Mini is actually cheaper than the 2020 version in both the US and UK. Here are the three main you can choose from:
- M2 (8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $599/£649
- M2 Pro (8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $799/£849
- M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1,299/£1,399
It’s worth noting that you can boost each of the models above with up to 24GB of RAM, up to a 2TB SSD and 10 Gigabit Ethernet (as opposed to regular Gigabit), but prices climb quickly.
For context, here’s how much the baseline M1 Mac Mini models cost at launch:
- M1 (8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $699/£699
- M1 (8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $899/£899
We also have equivalent articles for the new 14in and 16in MacBook Pro and HomePod 2.