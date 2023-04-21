The Surface Pro turns 10 this year, and Microsoft is expected to mark the occasion with at least one new model.

Its flagship 2-in-1 has come a long way since 2013’s original – an updated version of the very first Surface from a few months earlier. However, it’s retained the same core design throughout that time, consisting of a large tablet with optional detachable keyboard.

But with mixed reviews of last year’s Surface Pro 9, will Microsoft make any big changes on its successor? It’s looking possible, if the latest rumours are to be believed. Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the Surface Pro 10 be released?

Microsoft appears to have settled into an annual update cycle for the Surface Pro, with the two-year gap between the Pro 7 and Pro 8 the only recent exception:

Surface Pro 9 – October 2022

Surface Pro 8 – September 2021

Surface Pro 7 – October 2019

Surface Pro 6 – October 2018

With that in mind, it’s likely the Surface Pro 10 will launch in late 2023. Microsoft usually holds an event in September or October, with the device on sale a couple of weeks later.

In an April 2023 Windows Central article, Zac Bowden hints at that being the likely launch window, but also says that “things might get pushed back even further”. This raises the possibility of the Pro 10 being delayed until 2024.

How much will the Surface Pro 10 cost?

Again, the pricing of recent Surface Pro devices serves as a useful guide for the Pro 10:

Surface Pro 9 (Intel) – from $999.99/£1,099.99

Surface Pro 9 (5G) – from $1,299.99/£1,299

Surface Pro 8 – from $1,099/£999

Surface Pro 7 – from $749/£799

Surface Pro 6 – from $699/£749

As you can see, prices have been rising steadily in the last few years. Considering the current rate of inflation in many countries, further hikes are possible on the Pro 10 – even if there’s only minor upgrades.

It’s likely you’ll still pay a premium for the ARM-based 5G models, despite Intel versions being a better buy for most people right now. But if rumours of a new 11in model materialise, it would likely be significantly cheaper than the 13in version.

Just remember, the prices usually quoted are just for the tablet. Adding the Type Cover keyboard to the Pro 9 (a required purchase to get the most out of it) will cost at least $129.99/£124.99. The full experience, including a stylus, costs $299.99/£259.99.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

It would make sense to keep the same accessories on the Pro 10, but hopefully this is the year a Type Cover is finally included in the price – it’s already expensive enough.

What about the Surface Pro 10 specs and design?

The Surface Pro 10 is expected to be an iterative update, but could we see two models for the first time?

That’s what Zac Bowden says in an April 2023 Windows Central article, with a new 11in model joining the existing 13in version. A more compact Surface Pro 10 would supposedly have slimmer bezels, but it wouldn’t be a huge change for the line – the first two generations of Surface Pro had a 10.6in screen.

But unlike the Go 4, Bowden says the 11in Surface Pro would include premium features such as a 120Hz display and be more powerful.

The latter will almost certainly come from new processors. These will likely be from the latest 13th-gen Raptor Lake range on the Intel side, with a choice of Core i5 or i7 once again. U-series chips on the Pro 9 aren’t the most powerful Intel makes, but are still able to deliver excellent performance for everyday tasks.

Things are less clear on the ARM side, although we may still see an update to the SQ3 chip found in the Pro 9. That’s based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, so it’s logical to expect something based on the upcoming 8cx Gen 4. However, Qualcomm may not launch it in time.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Microsoft will still probably keep 5G support exclusive to the ARM model, but hopefully the NPU (neural processing unit) will make its way into Intel versions. That would enable some of the useful video calling features introduced on the Pro 9.

Similarly, an SQ4 processor would allow for the faster USB4 standard, something the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 doesn’t support. But Thunderbolt 4 is Intel technology, so it won’t be available here.

There’ll probably only be the option for integrated graphics across the lineup once again, but a discrete GPU from Nvidia would make a big difference on high-end models.

Ports are another area that needs attention. There’s just two USB-C and Surface Connect for charging on the Pro 9, meaning most people need an adapter or hub. At least one USB-A and HDMI would make a big difference.

It’d be nice to see an upgrade to the display, potentially to OLED or even Mini LED. But the PixelSense (IPS LCD) panels on recent Surface Pro devices are still excellent. There’s also no need to go beyond the 120Hz refresh rate available on the Pro 9, which provides a nice boost to fluidity without rapidly draining battery life.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

A fingerprint sensor on the Type Cover would be nice, and at least one version of the keyboard accessory could be made thicker to allow for a more convincing typing experience.

The Windows 11 tablet experience is already very good, but further enhancements are likely before the Surface Pro 10 launches. According to Windows Central, a more touch-friendly File Explorer, lock screen and desktop environment are all coming to Windows 11 soon.

Looking further ahead, the next Surface Pro is almost guaranteed to get Windows 12, if it arrives as expected in 2024. Alongside the focus on AI, the tablet experience could be even better.

We’ll update this article once more is revealed about the Surface Pro 10.

