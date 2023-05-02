Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is finally here, with three new phones ready to tempt you into a purchase: the S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra.

All three are now on full sale, and even Samsung is offering a way not to spend full price on them.

Here’s everything there is to know about buying a phone from the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. For more on what to expect from the phones if you get one, take a look at our guide to everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S23 series go on sale?

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S23 phones at one of its regular Unpacked events on 1 February 2023.

You can buy any of the three phones from today after they went on full sale on 17 February.

How much do the Galaxy S23 phones cost?

First, the regular S23 is available in two storage options:

Galaxy S23 with 128GB storage: $799/£849/€959

Galaxy S23 with 256GB storage: $899/£899/€1,019

The S23+ also has two options, but starts from a larger 256GB allocation:

Galaxy S23+ with 256GB storage: $999/£1,049/€1,219

Galaxy S23+ with 512GB storage: $1,099/£1,149/€1,339

Finally, the Ultra model is the same as the Plus but adds an additional 1TB storage tier:

Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB storage: $1,199/£1,249/€1,419

Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB storage: $1,379/£1,399/€1,599

Galaxy S23 Ultra with 1TB storage: $1,619/£1,599/€1,839

Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in the US?

Arguably the best place to buy the Galaxy S23 in the US is simply direct from Samsung. For starters, it gives you the choice of some exclusive colours and the top 1TB storage tier for the Ultra.

Samsung claims you can get the base $799 S23 for as low as $399.99 if you take advantage of a trade in offer, but it depends what phone you are trading in and in what condition.

Buy from Samsung US

The good news is that you can buy a phone unlocked from Samsung, but you can also pick one up already set up for Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.

All three have pretty great discounts and pricing on the handsets – the US is a duopoloy in many ways, so carriers drive down the prices of Samsung handsets for the company to help it compete with Apple’s iPhones. That said, the opposite is true too.

Of course, there are other stores available. You can also buy the phones from either Amazon or Best Buy.

Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in the UK?

As of May 2023, if you buy an S23 from Samsung UK you can save at least £100 and up to £440 when you trade in selected smartphone, as well as get £300 in Adidas vouchers if you buy before 30 May.

In addition, Samsung will throw in six months of Disney+ for free when you buy any of the phones, a deal that is on until 31 January 2024.

Buy from Samsung UK

Buy an S23 from Amazon and you can also get three years manufacturer warranty.

All of Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three are selling all three phones. Generally prices are quite high, but you can check out Mobiles.co.uk for better deals on Vodafone or its iD network.

We’ve seen one particular great offer that might be worth considering: Mobiles.co.uk has a plan with Vodafone which nets you a regular S23 with 256GB storage and 100GB of monthly data over a two-year plan, and throws in a free pair of the pretty excellent Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – worth £219 by themselves.

