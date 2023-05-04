Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Everything we know so far

Qualcomm may have only released its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in November 2022, but development of its successor is already underway.

Here’s all we know so far about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, including confirmed information on the Snapdragon X75 5G modem.

When will the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 be released?

We have no official date so far confirming the arrival of the new chip, but Qualcomm has established a pretty regular release schedule over the past few years, so we think it’s highly likely that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be released in November or December 2023.

This would be in keeping with all of the Snapdragon 8 mobile processors, which made their debuts around the same time:

We haven’t heard any reports that this schedule has been disrupted, so its looks good for a winter release this year.

In February, leaker Digital Chat Station suggested on Weibo that the 8 Gen 3 will launch earlier than the 8 Gen 2 did, so before November. If this is the case, it doesn’t leave much time for Qualcomm to launch the expected 8+ Gen 2 chip for its half-year chipset update, just like it did in May 2022 with the 8+ Gen 1.

Too many chips, one might argue.

What new features will we see in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?

We haven’t seen much in the way of specs or any definite enhancements that Qualcomm is working on, but we do know one thing just about for certain and this is that the new processor will be based on a 3nm process.

This has been at the centre of some controversy that has surrounded the early reports around the Gen 3 processor. Samsung was the first to achieve this size, but initially it was reported to have only managed to return a yield of 20% per wafer, which obviously isn’t efficient and would result in increased prices for the processors. Qualcomm has now reportedly moved production to Taiwanese manufacturer TSMC, which has managed a much higher 75-80% return.

Samsung did improve its output though, as GSMArena states that once the Korean giant had partnered with US company Silicon Frontline Technology the yield increased to around 60-70%.

All of this has resulted in various reports saying that production will be either all via TSMC or a combination of both. Only time will tell who get to make the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

So, what will a 3nm process bring that makes it worth all this hassle? Well, GizChina reports that the new process should deliver improved performance, plus an important 35% improvement in energy efficiency, with its obvious benefits on battery life.

As processors are so advanced these days, these two additions should make it all worthwhile, plus the marginally smaller architecture could free up space inside devices for more cooling elements or other benefits. Every little helps.

A leak from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station in April shed potential light on some specifics of the chipset’s components. They claim the 8 Gen 3 will have one prime Cortex-X4 CPU core at a maximum clock speed of 3.7 GHz, made up of five cores for performance and two smaller cores for efficiency.

For comparison, the Cortex-X3 could max out at 3.2GHz in the 8 Gen 2, though the Samsung-specific version in the S23 series could run up to 3.36GHz.

The same leak also said the chip, with model number SM8650, will have the Adreno 750 GPU. Digital Chat Station also goes on to suggest the 8 Gen 3 will stick with a 4nm process rather than the rumoured move to 3nm.

It seems to be a given that the chip will include support for the new Snapdragon Satellite tech that Qualcomm announced at CES 2023, allowing emergency communications without normal mobile signal – and eventually even basic two-way messaging. This is actually already included in the 8 Gen 2, and has been made available to manufacturers to include in new handsets, so it seems certain it will appear in the next generation too.

Snapdragon X75 5G modem confirmed

A big clue to satellite connectivity coming as standard on the 8 Gen 3 – though far from confirmed – is the official announcement of the Snapdragon X75, Qualcomm’s latest 5G modem.

Announced in February 2023, the X75 is the latest next-gen 5G modem component that Qualcomm tends to announce at this time of year in advance of its flagship chipsets. The X70 was launched in February 2022 and ended up in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip come November, hinting heavily that the X75 will duly make its way into the 8 Gen 3.

Qualcomm says the X75 is the world’s first 5G Advanced-ready modem-RF system. Translation: its transceiver can singularly handle mmWave and sub-6 band 5G, readying it for the evolution of 5G networks that use both frequencies.

The company claims this design can result in significant cost and power savings, which are both things smartphone makers are keen to take advantage of.

The X75 also allegedly adds in 2.5x faster AI processing compared to the X70, and has dual SIM dual active tech to allow for two simultaneous 5G data connections.

Which phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?

Obviously, with the release date still far in the distance, we don’t have any confirmed reports of which phones will come with the Gen 3 chip onboard, but going by past history we can make a few confident predictions.

With the previous generation, some of the first devices out of the gate were the Vivo X90 Pro+, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, and OnePlus 11. We would be pretty certain that those phones’ successors will also be racing to get the new silicon in their flagships for 2024.

As with most years, the Qualcomm processor should also make it to many other flagships, including from companies like Samsung, Motorola, and Oppo.

To see which phones those newly equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will have to beat, check out our current picks of the best smartphones, along with the best upcoming phones in 2023.