Vivo is the latest brand to turn its foldable focus to flip phones, unveiling a compact clamshell dubbed the Vivo X Flip.

Out now in China, we don’t know if the X Flip is every likely to make it elsewhere, but based on what we’ve seen so far, we certainly hope it does.

Here’s all we know so far about the Vivo X Flip.

When will the Vivo X Flip be released worldwide?

Vivo revealed the X Flip in China on 20 April alongside the larger Vivo X Fold 2 foldable and the Vivo Pad 2 tablet.

Vivo

There’s no confirmation yet on whether the Flip will ever launch outside China however. The first Vivo X Fold never did, and nor did its X Fold+ successor. On the other hand the Vivo X90 Pro flagship has gone global, so there is at least a chance.

Android Authority reports that the company told it there were “no plans” for a global release, so it seems unlikely.

How much does the Vivo X Flip cost?

In China the X Flip starts from ¥5,999 (around $870/£700), making it about as expensive as other recent flip phones.

If it does launch internationally it’ll likely cost a little more than those converted prices, more in line with rivals:

What about the Vivo X Flip specs and design?

The Vivo X Flip is a flagship device that’s clearly been designed to stay competitive with other flips – though it stands out a little too.

For one thing, the design is different, especially the hero model with a purple, textured, vegan leather finish – though there are simpler black and beige options too.

There’s a circular camera module with a pair of Zeiss-branded lenses, and a large landscape cover display sat above it, running from edge to edge on the phone’s exterior. This 3in AMOLED screen is larger than Samsung’s for the Z Flip 4, though a little smaller than on Oppo’s Find N2.

Here are a few more shots that show off the phone’s look:

As for specs, the new device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This isn’t quite the top-of-the-line represented by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it’s pretty close. It comes combined with a generous 12GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB storage.

The main screen is a 6.74in, 120Hz LTPO OLED panel, with a waterdrop hinge to both keep the crease minimal and help the phone fold fully closed.

Battery life should also impress, with a fairly large 4400mAh battery and 44W charging, both of which are impressive for a flip phone.

Finally, the cameras. There are two main lenses: a 50Mp IMX866V main camera with OIS joined by a 12Mp IMX663 ultrawide. There’s also a 32Mp selfie camera built into the folding display, though as with all flip phones it will be easy to use the main shooter for most selfies.

It’s a shame that the X Flip is unlikely to launch outside China, so instead you can take a look at our guide to the best new phones coming in 2023 to see what else is coming.