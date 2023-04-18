Get 50% off Internxt cloud storage lifetime plans until 24 April

Cloud storage is a great choice for backing up your files and making them easily accessible from any device, no matter where you happen to be.

Usually, you pay a monthly subscription for it and can then store files with the service so long as you continue paying the monthly or annual fee.

But if you dislike subscriptions and find that Google Drive, Dropbox and others offer too little storage on their cheapest tiers, then a lifetime subscription is ideal.

Not many cloud storage providers offer it, but Internxt does and for the first time ever, it’s offering a huge discount on lifetime subscriptions.

There’s 50% off until 24 April 2023, so if you act quickly you can get 2TB – that’s 2000 gigabytes – of cloud storage for just £149/US$149.

You pay a one-time fee and can then use the storage you’ve bought indefinitely.

Get 50% off Internxt lifetime plans

2TB is the smallest capacity, so if you need more space, that’s no problem. 5TB is £249/$249 instead of £499/$499, and there’s even 10TB for £499/$499 instead of £999/$999.

These prices might sound expensive compared to just a couple of pounds or dollars per month, buy they work out a lot cheaper in the long run.

Normally, 2TB would cost you $8.99/£8.99 per month which means that you’ll have broken even in just 17 months. After that, it’s effectively free cloud storage.

Internxt is a relatively new cloud storage service and doesn’t have all the features of some of the most established players, but one important highlight is that it offers end-to-end encryption as standard. This means no-one apart from you can see your files, something that can’t be said for some of the big-name services that don’t offer end-to-end encryption.

More recently the service added a Photos section so you can back up the camera roll from your phone automatically in the background.

If you’re interested, don’t forget that these discounts are available until 24 April 2023.

