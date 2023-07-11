What you might call the Black Friday of the summer (on a Tuesday and Wednesday) the Amazon Prime Day sale is now on and Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM4 make for one of the best deals you can get, hitting their lowest ever price.

Sony makes some of the best headphones you can buy and they consistently top our charts for different types of cans. If you’ve been holding out to get a new pair then it was a wise move as the 5-star rated WF-1000XM4 are now cheaper than ever before.

They originally started out with a launch price of £250 but have been available from Sony at £199 for a while. This limited-time Prime Day 2023 offer means you can get them for just £149 in either silver or black. You won’t find them at this price elsewhere.

Get the Sony WF-1000XM4 for £149

Amazon US doesn’t quite have as good a deal but the earbuds are still on sale at a decent price of $198 in either colour. However, this isn’t the lowest price the XM4 have been having hit $178 in the past.

get the Sony WF-1000XM4 for $198

Remember that to access the Prime Day sale you must be an Amazon Prime member but you can do this with a free trial of Amazon Prime.

It’s a great deal, especially in the UK but it is worth noting that the successor to the WF-100XM4 are due to be released very soon. In fact, the Sony WF-1000XM5 could be announced in the next few weeks.

However, they are rumoured to launch at an even higher price than the $250/£250 of the XM4 and a 5th-generation product like this is unlikely to bring any life-changing tweaks or upgrades.

They will supposedly be smaller and lighter, with new 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X drivers but battery life looks like it will not improve.

You could hold on and see what Sony announces but this Prime Day deal will be in the past so grab it before the sale ends on 12 July if you’re keen.