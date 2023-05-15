How to watch DAZN in the UK and US

If you’re looking to stream premium sports, then DAZN is the platform for you. Depending on your location, you can use it to watch the Premier League and NFL, but the service mainly specialises in boxing and fighting.

DAZN is currently available in over 200 countries, but the content of what is available to watch differs depending on your location.

If you’d like to know how to sign up, and whether you can watch international versions of DAZN in the country you’re in, then keep on reading. We also have a guide to signing up for the US streaming service, ESPN+.

How to sign up for DAZN

DAZN is available in both the UK, US and other parts of the world such as Europe and Latin America.

DAZN costs £9.99 in the UK. In the US, it costs US$24.99 per month or $224.99 for a year-long subscription. You can also commit to a 12-monthly plan for $19.99 per month. You can see what the service costs in your area by heading to the DAZN website.

To sign up, simply go to the website, enter your name, email address and password, and then enter your payment details. If you’re in the US or other countries, you’ll have the choice of having either a monthly or annual membership.

You can also download the app on both iOS and Android to watch on your mobile or tablet on the go should you wish. UK customers with Sky TV can also add the channel to their packages.

Sadly, there is no free trial available in the UK or US. However, you are able to cancel your account at any time, should you change your mind.

Why can’t I watch DAZN abroad?

If you’re out of the country and would like to DAZN abroad via a VPN, or would like to watch a sport that’s not available on the DAZN platform in your location, then sadly this isn’t possible as it falls foul of its T&Cs.

Other sports channel alternatives

If you’re in the UK, then there are other ways to watch sports that are broadcast on DAZN. Sky Sports is the home of boxing and the Premier League. You can also purchase a flexible Now Sports membership, which offers a seven-day free trial.

The NHL can be found on BT Sports channels, which can be added as a premium channel on TV packages.

US and international viewers can check out ESPN and ESPN+ for catching up on games, as well as fuboTV, Sling and Hulu.