Dell has been releasing laptops for more than three decades, but the company has come a long way since those early days in the 1980s and 90s.

The US firm makes some of the most capable Windows devices you can buy, each with a specific user in mind. But with seven core laptop lines, each home to a variety of different models, choosing the best one for you is a tough task.

With that in mind, the aim of this article is to simplify that decision. We’ll look at what each range offers and how much you can expect to pay, plus choose a top pick that will suit most people best. However, that doesn’t mean it’ll be right for you, so it’s worth considering alternatives.

At the bottom of the page, you’ll also find a selection of US and UK retailers, all of which sell Dell laptops. Think of this as your comprehensive guide to buying a Dell laptop in 2023.

Dell XPS

Designed for: Consumers wanting a very powerful laptop

Screen sizes: 13in, 15in, 17in

Prices: approx. $900/£900 to $3,000/£3,000

XPS (eXtreme Performance System) is arguably the best-known of all Dell’s laptop lines, and with good reason. Among consumer-focused devices, XPS aims to deliver the absolute best performance and user experience possible from a thin and light chassis.

All XPS devices are equipped with Intel CPUs, with the current offerings (at the time of writing) split between the latest Raptor Lake (13th-gen) range and 2022’s Alder Lake (12th-gen).

But in many cases, buying an XPS laptop also gets you a powerful discrete GPU from Nvidia – the most powerful feature the RTX 40 Series. Performance is often a highlight as a result, but Dell takes great care not to sacrifice design or display to get there.

With options for high-resolution 13in, 15in and 17in displays (some of which are touchscreens) and even a 2-in-1 model that can convert between a laptop and tablet (just like Microsoft’s Surface Pro), Dell’s XPS line offers a lot of flexibility. However, you will pay for the privilege, with most devices costing at least $1,000/£1,000.

Our top pick: XPS 13 Plus

The XPS 13 Plus is unlike any other laptop you can buy, which is impressive in itself. It reimagines what a laptop can look like, and gets a lot right in the process.

An edge-to-edge keyboard delivers one of the best typing experiences on any laptop, while the invisible trackpad only shows up when you need it.

Alongside solid performance, an excellent 13.3in OLED display and decent charging speeds, it’s an excellent all-rounder.

If you can put up with average battery life and only USB-C ports, you won’t be disappointed by the XPS 13 Plus.

Dell Inspiron

Designed for: Budget-conscious consumers looking for value

Screen sizes: 13in, 14in, 15in, 16in

Prices: approx. $350/£350 to $1,800/£1,300

But what if you don’t need the absolute best laptop around? The Inspiron line is pitched as an affordable alternative to XPS that’s still great for everyday tasks such as email, web browsing, photo editing and entertainment.

You still get a powerful Intel CPU, which is often paired with integrated graphics, meaning these aren’t really laptops for playing games. They tend to have less RAM and storage than XPS models. There are four screen sizes, although these typically have Full HD resolution or below and there’s no 17in model.

However, these are compromises that many consumers will be willing to make when considering how much money you can save compared to the equivalent XPS. Even at full price, some Inspiron devices cost little over $300/£300. It’s possible to spend up to five times that on an Inspiron, but that’s by no means necessary for most people.

Our top pick: Inspiron 14 2-in-1

If you want flexibility and versatility from your laptop, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 delivers it in spades. It performs well as both a regular laptop and entertainment device, thanks to its 360° hinge.

It has a 14in, Full HD touchscreen, and there’s a choice of Intel 12th-gen or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs.

There’s nothing particularly remarkable about the Inspiron 14 2-in-1, but it gets the job done, looks good and is a sensible price.

Dell Latitude

Designed for: Business executives

Screen sizes: 11in, 13in, 14in, 15in

Prices: approx. $650/£700 to $3,000/£3,000

Dell made its name by selling PCs and laptops to businesses, and the Latitude is the range of laptops best suited for work use, whether working in an office, at home, or both.

Latitude laptops can be powerful, but they differ from XPS in their increased focus on security, connectivity and durability.

In general, Latitude devices need to last a long time but remain secure enough to handle important or sensitive information from anywhere. A cutting-edge design, top-tier display or streamlined port selection aren’t necessary here.

However, that doesn’t mean Latitude devices are affordable. While they have a similar starting price to XPS, many models cost more than $2,000/£2,000.

Dell also sells Chromebooks under the Latitude brand, but they’re much more expensive than the average devices running Google’s Chrome OS.

Our top pick: Latitude 3540

The 3540 is one of the less expensive options in the Latitude range, but it still offers everything most people need for business.

This version is equipped with Intel’s 13th-gen processors (i3, i5 or i7), Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and 8/16GB of RAM.

Even with just U-Series chips and no discrete GPU, you can still expect great performance across all everyday tasks. Unless you’re using high-end software or loads of apps at once, there’s no need for anything more powerful.

Just above the 15.6in Full HD display, you’ll find a 1080p webcam (720p on base model) . Along with dual array mics, this makes the Latitude 7430 is a great option for online meetings. You also get Windows 11 Pro, which adds extra security features compared to the regular Home version. Learn more in our separate article.

Dell Vostro

Designed for: Small and medium businesses

Screen sizes: 13in, 14in, 15in, 16in

Prices: approx. $750/£750 to $1,200/£1,200

Not all businesses need high-end laptops. The Vostro is a more cost-effective alternative, which can suit small and medium-size companies. But make no mistake, these are still very capable devices.

In general, performance is similar between equivalent Latitude and Vostro models. But the latter tends to make some design sacrifices, whether it’s a lower quality screens or a less durable build.

All of this means Vostro laptops aren’t designed to last as long as Latitude. But if you’re running a business from home or only have a few employees, they are a solid option.

Our top pick: Vostro 15

The Vostro 15 is the cheapest business laptop Dell makes, but it has a lot to offer many business users.

That includes 13th-gen Intel U-Series processors (i5 or i7) and 8GB of RAM, which ensures solid performance despite opting for integrated Intel UHD graphics.

You also get a Full HD (1920×1080) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 256GB and 41Wh battery. The webcam is either 720p or 1080p, depending on which model you choose.

But the port selection is the real star of the show here. Alongside two USB-C and two USB-A ports, you also get a 3.5mm audio jack, full-size HDMI and even Ethernet connection – very few laptops can compete with this.

Alienware

Designed for: High-end gamers

Screen sizes: 14in, 15in, 16in, 17in, 18in

Prices: approx. $1,000/£1,300to $4,500/£4,000

Dell bought Alienware back in 2006, and it’s been the company’s premium gaming hardware brand ever since. Its purpose is simple: to provide the absolute best gaming experience possible on a laptop.

Performance is a key factor, with 13th-gen Intel CPUs usually paired with Nvidia’s RTX 40 Series GPUs and at least 16GB of RAM. But most devices also have an advanced cooling system, which is crucial to avoid overheating during long gaming sessions.

This is also where you’ll see the highest quality displays on any Dell laptop, with up to 4K resolution and up to 360Hz refresh rate.

As you might expect, a thin-and-light design isn’t the name of the game. Alienware laptops are typically heavy and bulky devices, although that does mean there’s room for lots of ports.

It’s possible to get an Alienware laptop that doesn’t break the bank, but most aren’t suitable for those on a budget.

Our top pick: Alienware m18

You can spend a lot less and get a great Alienware laptop, but the m18 is the best that Dell makes right now.

As the name suggests, it has a huge 18in, 4K display with 165Hz refresh rate. Power comes from Intel’s top-spec 13th-gen Core i9 CPU and the RTX 4090 discrete GPU – the most powerful Nvidia makes. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

A bulky design means there’s loads of room for ports and an advanced cooling system, alongside customisable RGB lighting and an incredible 330W charger for that 97Wh battery.

If this isn’t the ultimate gaming laptop, it’s not far off.

Dell G-Series

Designed for: Casual gamers

Screen sizes: 15in, 16in, 17in

Prices: approx. $650/£600 to $2,100/£1,900

If you’re more of a casual gamer or can’t justify the steep prices of Alienware laptops, the G-Series is for you.

G-Series devices take more of a no-frills approach, delivering a solid core gaming experience without most of the extra features. Expect a powerful CPU and discrete GPU, Full HD displays up to 165Hz and a large battery, but nothing more advanced.

However, the key advantage of the G-Series compared to Alienware is that they’re also realistic options for everyday use. With a much more portable design and less distinctive aesthetics, they could easily blend in with consumer-focused devices.

But even the cheapest laptops in the G-Series can’t be considered affordable, while you can spend up to $2,100/£1,900 on the latest and greatest.

Our top pick: G15

The first G15 was only released in 2021, but the device has quickly established itself as one of the go-to gaming laptops.

Unlike most Dell laptops, the latest model lets you choose between the latest Intel or AMD CPUs, and you still get a very capable RTX 30 Series GPU alongside either. With at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, performance will only be an issue for the most dedicated gamers.

It certainly doesn’t feel like the display has been compromised – it’s a 1920×1080 panel with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, meaning your gameplay will look crisp and fluid. There’s also a generous 86Wh battery across all models.

Dell Precision

Designed for: Creative pros

Screen sizes: 14in, 15in, 16in, 17in

Prices: approx. $1,100/£1,100 to $6,000/£5,200

Dell describes its Precision laptops as ‘Mobile Workstations’ – the ultimate devices for getting work done in a business context.

That might sound very similar to Latitude, but Precision laptops specifically target those with more demanding workloads. This includes people who rely on apps for the likes of graphic design, 3D modelling and video editing.

In those scenarios, the extra performance offered by Precision devices will come in useful. Aside from price, the main trade-off is a chunkier, less portable design, but this will be worth it if you regularly put the CPU or GPU under strain.

Our top pick: Precision 3470

The 3470 isn’t the most powerful Precision laptop that Dell makes, but it proves you don’t always need to spend top dollar – even for complex tasks.

That includes solid performance from 12th-gen Intel CPUs, and the discrete Nvidia T550 GPU provides a useful boost compared to integrated graphics.

Its 14in display is only Full HD resolution and LCD, but that’s still everything most people need from a laptop. Full HD quality is far more impressive on the webcam, which makes for a great video calling experience alongside dual microphones.

With regular discounts available if you go direct, the Precision 3470 is a great business laptop that will serve you well for many years.

Where to buy Dell laptops

For each of the categories above, there’s a link to the relevant page on the Dell website. Going direct is the obvious choice, but it’s by no means your only option.

Here are the other places in the US to buy a Dell laptop:

In the UK, you can buy Dell laptops from the following retailers:

