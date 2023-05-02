Where to buy the PlayStation VR2 in the US & UK

Sony launched its first ever virtual reality headset back in 2016, but we had to wait six years for a successor.

The PlayStation VR 2 was finally announced in November 2022 as the first VR accessory designed for the PlayStation 5. While the original PS VR is compatible with the PS5 (provided you request the separate adapter), a refresh was due.

And the PS VR2 is a significant upgrade, with key changes including a new OLED screen, wider 110-degree field of view, plus support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR content.

With the headset and first batch of games on sale now, here’s everything you need to know about buying the PS VR2 in the US and UK.

Where to buy the PlayStation VR2 in the US

Unless you want to pay more than the MSRP, the PlayStation Store is the only place to buy on in the US right now:

The PS VR 2 itself and bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain are also available via Amazon, but at a much higher price.

Where to buy the PlayStation VR2 in the UK

In the UK, going direct is also your best option:

Sony

Amazon UK is selling it too, the headset itself and Horizon bundle are both much more expensive there.

Best PlayStation VR2 prices right now

For the very latest pricing information, see our comparison widget below:

Retailer Price Sony $549.99 View Deal

When was the PlayStation VR2 released?

The PlayStation VR2 is on sale now, having been released on 22 February 2023.

How much did the PlayStation VR2 cost at launc?

Not only is the PS VR2 a lot more expensive than its predecessor ($349/£349), it actually costs more than the launch price of the PS5 itself ($499/£479).

Sony’s recommended retail price is $549.99/£529.99, which is how much you’ll still pay at the time of writing. That includes the headset itself, plus two Sense controllers and stereo headphones.

If you want a bundle with includes Horizon Call of the Mountain, one of the launch titles, it’ll set you back $599/£569. A dock to charge the controllers costs an additional $49.99/£39.99.

However, if you own a PS5 but have decided not to buy the PS VR2 yet, you’re far from alone. According to Bloomberg, only around 270,000 units were sold between launch day and the end of March 2023.

