The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft’s latest flagship 2-in-1, although it’s technically just a tablet – you’ll have to pay extra for the keyboard cover, a necessary accessory for most people.

That can make it very expensive, with price one of the main downsides in our full review. Many of the other negatives relate to the new ARM-based model, but the Intel version still ranks as the best 2-in-1 you can buy.

Understandably, you might only want to buy a Surface Pro 9 when discounts are available. The good news is that there are some great deals available in in both the US and UK this May – here’s everything you need to know.

Best Surface Pro 9 deals in the US

The Surface Pro 9 is available to buy from the following in the US, with identical discounts available at many retailers.

None of the main carriers are selling the 5G model on contract, so you’ll need to buy an SQ3 version outright from the Microsoft Store, Amazon or Walmart and put your own 5G (or 4G) SIM in.

Best Surface Pro 9 deals in the UK

In the UK, there are also some great discounts:

Microsoft Store – £110 off i5/8GB/256GB, up to £244 off more expensive models

Currys – £110 off i5/8GB/256GB, up to £200 off more expensive models

Amazon – £110 off i5/8GB/256GB , up to £370 off more expensive models

, up to £370 off more expensive models John Lewis – £110 off i5/8GB/256GB , up to £200 off more expensive models

Argos – £170 off i5/8GB/256GB model available plus free 4 months of Spotify Premium (new subscribers only), no other models available

AO – £60 off i5/8GB/256GB bundle with Type Cover – only model in stock

Ebuyer – £46 off SQ3/16GB/256GB, small discounts on some other models

The ARM-based 5G model is also available on contract via the following:

EE – from £85 per month with £50 upfront for 5GB of 5G data (24-month contract)

Vodafone – from £60 per month with £149 upfront for 1GB of 5G data (24-month contract), Type Cover included

Best Surface Pro 9 prices right now

This article is regularly updated, but the widget below provides the very latest pricing information:

How much did the Surface Pro 9 cost at launch?

With the addition of ARM, there are lots of different Surface Pro 9 models to choose from. The starting price is the same as last year in the US, but £100 more expensive in the UK (due to Microsoft ditching the 128GB SSD model). Here’s the full range of configurations:

Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – $999.99 (not available in the UK)

Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,099.99/£1,099

Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,399.99/£1,399

Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,599.99/£1,599

Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1,899.99/£1,899

Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $2,199.99/£2,199

Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $2,599.99/£2,599

SQ3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – $1,299.99/£1,299

SQ3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,399.99 (not available in the UK)

SQ3, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,599.99/£1,599

SQ3, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1,899.99 (not available in the UK)

Even that starting price puts in in flagship laptop territory, and you’ll need to pay anywhere from $139.99/£129.99 to $299.99/£259.99 extra for a keyboard cover. Most 2-in-1 laptops are more affordable.

