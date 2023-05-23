Samsung unveiled the latest version of its flip-format smartphone back in August last year with the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. That particular model has already garnered a very enthusiastic review from us, but there are rumours starting to float around about what we should expect in its successor, the Z Flip 5.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 be released?

Samsung hasn’t yet begun teasing the launch of the Z Flip 5, but most leakers think we’ll see it soon.

The Elec, Tech_Reve, and SamMobile have all reported independently that Samsung is planning a July launch for the foldable, with Chosun and leaker Max Jambor both going further and putting their money on a specific date: 26 July.

Any July launch would be early for Samsung, which has released the last few Z Flip models like clockwork in August, after an initial February debut (note: there wasn’t a Galaxy Z Flip 2):

Going by last year’s launch, and the latest leaks, we’re expecting to see the Z Flip 5 appear at a Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Z Fold 5, Watch 6, and Tab S9.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost?

Phones with folding screens still occupy the higher end of the price bracket when it comes to mobile devices, but we have seen costs starting to come down as the innovative technology becomes more mainstream. There’s a good chance you’ll still be paying top dollar when the Flip 5 comes around, so here’s a quick guide to the pricing of the last two versions to give you an indication of what you’ll need to put aside.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4:

128GB: $999/£999/€1,099

256GB: $1,059/£1,059/€1,159

256GB Bespoke Edition: $1,139/£1,099/€1,199

512GB: $1,179/£1,199/€1,279

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3:

128GB: $999/£949/€1,049

256GB: $1,049/£999/€1,099

Prices on the Flip 4 are mostly the same as those of the previous generation, with Europeans actually seeing a slight decrease, though Brits ended up paying a bit more.

Whether Samsung can repeat this trick with the class of 2023 remains to be seen, as the financial markets and supply chains are showing signs of turbulence. Hopefully the prices you see above will be the ceiling rather than the ground floor in terms of costs with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – especially since in the UK it now has the £849 Oppo Find N2 Flip to compete with.

What new features will we see in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

As the launch gets closer, we’re beginning to learn what to expect from the Z Flip 5. Most importantly, we think we know what it’ll look like – and it’s getting a major design overhaul.

Our best look comes from leaker OnLeaks, who has shared renders he’s made of the phone with the site MediaPeanut:

The obvious standout is the much larger cover display on the phone. The screen – apparently 3.4in diagonally, slightly bigger than the 3.26in panel on the Oppo Find N2 Flip – now fills most of the phone’s top half, with an unusual folder-esque shape that cuts in slightly around the two camera lenses.

We’ve seen similar images of that rough screen shape shared by SamMobile and leaker Ice Universe, who shared his own mock-up of how it may look while adding the detail that it will have a 720×748 resolution:

Exclusive

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 external screen 720x748p 3.4”，305ppi pic.twitter.com/Gh8juw4Bmi — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 4, 2023

OnLeaks adds that the phone uses a 6.7in main display, the same size as before. He also says it measures around 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm when unfolded, while Ice Universe suggests the phone weighs 187g – meaning the phone is almost exactly the same size and weight as its predecessor despite the redesigned display.

Analyst Ross Young adds that the inner display will get its own upgrade thanks to a new hinge design “which should reduce the visibility of the seam.” Meanwhile Ice is more specific: he says Samsung is using a waterdrop hinge which will allow the phone to fold completely flat. He adds that this inner screen will also benefit from a narrower bezel.

Samsung’s rivals have made serious progress in eliminating the crease from foldable displays and closing more completely, so here’s hoping that the Korean company has caught up.

Ice also notes that the Z Flip 5 will be IPX8 waterproof – the same rating as the previous model, indicating a high level of water-resistance but no official protection from dust and particles.

Finally, Young has added the crucial detail that the phone will be available in “Beige, Gray, Light Green and Light Pink” – though adds that there will likely be some additional colours for the phone’s Bespoke colour configurations.

Next, let’s turn to the phone’s actual specs.

Korean site The Elec was first out of the blocks, reporting that the new model will boast the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This chip was announced in November 2022 by Qualcomm, and promises a major performance jump without giving up the energy efficiency gains that made the Z Flip 4’s battery life so much better.

A phone believed to be the Z Flip 5 has already appeared on the benchmark Geekbench, in fact powered by the 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy – a slightly overclocked version of the chip that we’ve already seen across this year’s Galaxy S23 phones.

The Geekbench listing also shows the phone has 8GB of RAM. As for storage, SamMobile says we should see 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options for the phone – the same Samsung offered last time around.

We haven’t heard anything yet about the phone’s battery life – which improved significantly in the Z Flip 4 – but a listing on China’s 3C certification sadly suggests that charging won’t be boosted, with the phone seemingly supporting the same 25W wired speeds as before (presumably plus a wireless option again).

Similarly, camera specs don’t look to be changing much. Leaker Yogesh Brar has tweeted that the Z Flip 5 will once again have a pair of 12Mp main and ultrawide cameras, though does add the important caveat that the phone will have new image sensors. That’s the same approach Samsung took in the jump from the Z Flip 3 to 4, and the result was a significant boost to photo performance, so another sensor change could yet mean a meaningful upgrade.

Finally, the phone’s software may get an update too. SamMobile has reported that for the first time the Z Flip 5 will support DeX, Samsung’s software that lets you use your phone as a portable workstation by projecting it to an external display with a desktop-style interface. With an 8 Gen 2 inside the phone will have plenty of power, so this is a move that makes sense.

We’ll continue to update this article regularly as more information becomes available, so be sure to check back regularly. In the meantime, be sure to check out our current favourites in the best smartphone, best foldable, and best Samsung phone charts.