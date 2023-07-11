If you’re looking to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch (OLED model), then Very has just dropped the price of the console to one of the lowest we’ve seen.

Right now, you can grab it for £284.99, £25 less than the standard price of £309.99. This includes free delivery, and you can get the price on both the white and red and blue colour options.

Get £25 off the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) at Very

Very is also offering the special edition Tears of the Kingdom Switch (OLED) for £294.99, equating to another £25 saving. Note that this does not include the Zelda game, but the console has a unique design that will appeal to fans of the franchise.

Despite Amazon’s Prime Day sale, the tech giant hasn’t managed to get the best prices on the Switch (OLED Model). However, it still has a discount available – you can get the white version for £288, and you don’t need a Prime membership for it. There are also discounts on the Zelda and Pokémon special edition models.

We don’t know for certain how long these deals will last, but Amazon’s Prime Day sale takes place on the 11 and 12 July – so they are likely to coincide with this.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) comes with a bigger screen than the standard Switch at 7in and boasts an OLED display rather than an LCD one. It also comes with 64GB worth of storage (double the amount of the Switch), and an improved kickstand. You can grab it in two colour options – white or red and blue.

You can find out our thoughts on the console in our Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) review, and we have a comparison of this console with the regular Switch here.

There are loads of discounts available across 11 and 12 July thanks to Amazon Prime Day. You can find our picks of the best deals in our Prime Day roundup – though you’ll need a Prime membership to take full advantage.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime here.