In a world where so many laptops look the same, there’s nothing quite like the Surface Laptop Studio.

While 2-in-1 devices have become popular in recent years, this is technically a 3-in-1. There are three fixed positions available: Laptop mode, Stage mode (screen pulled in front of the keyboard) and Studio mode (screen laid down flat).

As the first generation proved, each of these are genuinely useful, but there’s still room for improvement. So what can we expect from the upcoming second generation? Here’s everything we know so far.

When will the Surface Laptop Studio 2 be released?

Before the end of 2023, if the latest rumours are anything to go by.

According to sources close to Zac Bowden at Windows Central, the announcement and launch will likely take place in October or November.

This is supposedly a delay from late spring 2023, which Bowden described as a “shipping target” in a February 2023 article.

Its release may be timed to coincide with the Windows 11 23H2 update, which is confirmed to arrive in “the fourth quarter of 2023”. We may see the Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Go 4 around the same time, too.

For context, here’s when the last few models were released, both for the original Laptop Studio and Surface Book line that it replaced:

How much will the Surface Laptop Studio 2 cost?

Pricing is one of the last things to be revealed about a product – you may have to wait until the Laptop Studio 2 launches. Here’s how much the original cost at launch:

Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage: $1,599.99/£1,449

Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage: $1799.99/£1,649

Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage: $2099.99/£1,899

Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage: $2699.99/£2,47

Core i7, 32GB RAM, 2TB storage: $3099.99/£2,879

However, sources close to Zac Bowden at Windows Central indicate that there will no longer be Intel Core i5 models, If true, a price increase is highly likely.

What will the Surface Laptop Studio 2 specs and features be?

The big news so far comes from two Geekbench 6 listings, both of which look to be for the Laptop Studio 2:

"OEMEL": "Unnamed_Surface_Laptop_Studio" — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) February 23, 2023

It looks like there at least two core models: one with a an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU and 16GB of RAM, and another with a Core i7-13800H and 64GB of RAM. The latter also appears to be available with the option for an Nvidia RTX 4060 discrete GPU (rather than Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics), which would make it Microsoft’s most powerful laptop to date.

Upgrading to 13th-gen Intel processors and RTX 40 Series graphics would be a big step forward for the Surface Laptop Studio’s performance and power efficiency. While the first 14th-gen CPUs may have launched by the time the Laptop Studio 2 arrives, it’d be a big surprise to see them.

However, as mentioned in a Windows Central article, it looks like there’ll no longer be an Intel Core i5 model. i7 may end up being your only option.

Author Zac Bowden goes on to say that there’ll be no changes to the core design, citing “my sources”. It does look like there’ll be more than the original’s two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, but the specifics aren’t yet clear.

More ports are needed on the second-gen Laptop Studio Anyron Copeman / Foundry

The 14.4in screen is set to stay, although Bowden says it’ll be brighter than before. But unlike the Surface Laptop 5, another screen size option (such as 16in) isn’t expected.

A similarity it is likely to have with the Surface Pro 9 is a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This will enable the extra Windows Studio Effects (intelligent background blur, enhanced noise correction and natural eye contact) for video calls, but there may be other AI-related features too.

